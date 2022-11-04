HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC

Discover the Serene and Deadly Beauty of all Seasons, Download the Free Demo now on Nintendo Switch

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SQUARE ENIX® today released HARVESTELLA™, a brand-new life simulation RPG, for Nintendo Switch™ and STEAM®. Featuring concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY® XII) and music by Go Shiina (Tales series), in HARVESTELLA, players will experience a beautiful world that changes with the flow of the seasons and enjoy a variety of gameplay, including tending to crops, befriending townspeople and adventuring into challenging dungeons.

Players can also download a free demo on Nintendo Switch, allowing them to begin their adventure and carry over their save data to the full game.

To watch the HARVESTELLA Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/pst5Ny5tQBg

HARVESTELLA is set in a vibrant and colorful world where four giant crystals called “Seaslight” create a stable change between the four seasons. The adventure begins as abnormalities in the Seaslight begin to appear, creating the “Quietus,” a season of death that takes place between the naturally occurring four seasons. During the Quietus the crops wither and people cannot venture outside, and troublingly, these seasons are mysteriously growing longer with each year.

In this life simulation RPG, players will grow and tend to crops, use ingredients to cook and craft items, and venture into the overworld, which vibrantly changes based on the season, to visit different towns, interact with townsfolk, go fishing and more. Players can select from various Jobs, such as Fighter, Shadow Walker, and Mage, and venture into dungeons with their party to discover the origins of the world as well as the truth behind the calamity along the way.

HARVESTELLA is rated Teen by the ESRB and is now available digitally for Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM. A physical edition for Nintendo Switch™ is also available, in addition to a free downloadable demo for Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestella.com

For the latest assets, visit: https://press.na.square-enix.com/

Related Links:

Official Website: https://www.harvestella.com

Twitter: @SquareEnix

Facebook: @SquareEnix

Instagram: @SquareEnix

YouTube: @SquareEnixNA

#HARVESTELLA

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

HARVESTELLA, FINAL FANTASY, DRAGON QUEST, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SPACE INVADERS, and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the US and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Contacts

(Media Only):

Rachel Mascetti



rmascetti@us.square-enix.com