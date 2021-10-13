Harvard MedTech to Present New Approach to Patient Care Leveraging Virtual Reality at National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference

The Company’s Vx Therapy combines VR technology and customized behavioral therapy to reduce chronic pain and improve recovery for injured workers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard MedTech, a breakthrough digital health company, will host a panel presentation highlighting virtual reality technology and the biopsychosocial approach to patient care at the National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 1:45 PM.

The session, titled “A Closer Look at How Virtual Reality Produces Real Results for Injured Workers,” will be moderated by Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Harvard MedTech, Gerry Stanley, M.D., and will demonstrate how this new approach to pain management can decrease claims volatility, reduce claims cost, and help return injured employees to work. The panel, including two medical directors of major insurance carriers, will discuss the issues and challenges related to managing care for patients with chronic pain and trauma, and how they are using virtual reality therapy to address challenges and mitigate risk. Additionally, a patient who has experienced the technology will provide input on his journey and his experience using this innovative approach.

“Workers’ compensation payers and providers have struggled for decades to find an effective approach to healing the trauma, chronic pain and other effects of workplace injuries,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “We are excited to demonstrate how Vx Therapy reduces the risk of higher cost workers’ compensation claims, the likelihood of long-term claims due to pain and psychosocial problems, and the cost and risk of addiction to prescription medications or illegal drugs to control pain and mood. This breakthrough approach, using virtual reality technology and customized behavioral interventions, guided by artificial intelligence, allows the brain to re-program itself to reduce the sensation of pain and anxiety, breaking the cycle of chronic pain and giving patients a chance to resume their normal life.”

Harvard MedTech’s Vx Therapy is based on new science about how the brain works. The patient uses the virtual reality technology to have positive, engaging experiences that reduce the sensation of pain while the brain builds new neural pathways. The VR therapy is used in the home, and is coupled with personalized behavioral health intervention strategies that teach more skills to permanently lower pain and discomfort that contribute to depression and sleep disorders. With the application of digital health, Vx Therapy is a scalable solution for employers, carriers and risk managers to manage patient populations and contain costs.

The panel features speakers Adam Seidner MD MPH, Chief Medical Officer for The Hartford; Tyler Wilson, Sheriff’s Deputy Florida Law Enforcement Dept, Patient Panelist and PTSD Survivor; and Stephen Fisher MD., Ph.D.., Advisor to the CEO, Chesapeake Employers’​ Insurance Company. The conference runs October 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. For more information, contact Pat McCutcheon, PMcCutcheon@harvardmedtech.com, 516-946-7938

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assess of its value to patient and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

