Harris Williams Advises Bregal in Connection with the Combination of Four Portfolio Companies to Form GENII Software Group

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Bregal Unternehmerkapital Funds (Bregal) in connection with the combination of four portfolio companies, GUS Group (GUS), iptor, SHD, and PDV, to form GENII Software Group (GENII). The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group, including Thierry Monjauze, Mathew Tsui, Christopher Duerolf, and Ruben Pinheiro.

“GENII represents a highly strategic transaction, consolidating a number of leading, specialist ERP players and further highlighting the power of creating diversified platforms of scale across the software market. We look forward to following the continued success of the new GENII banner,” said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was great working with the Bregal team again, having sold iptor to them a few years ago.”

GUS is a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), and customer relationship management (CRM) software for mid-market customers from process industries, especially pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food. In addition to its software products, GUS also offers implementation projects and other software-related services. Founded in 1980, the company has over 400 employees and is based in Cologne, Germany.

iptor is a fully integrated ERP and supply chain management (SCM) software provider with a strong focus on mid- market companies, offering its comprehensive software suite to more than 1,000 international customers across multiple verticals with distributive focus, such as pharma distribution, publishing, logistics, and wholesale. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Stockholm.

SHD is a specialized international provider of ERP, planning, HR, and financial accounting software, as well as IT infrastructure. Due to its broad range of IT solutions and services, SHD serves as a one-stop shop for the furniture and kitchen industries, and consequently provides a significant contribution to their digitalization efforts. SHD was founded in 1983, has more than 500 employees, and is based in Andrenas, Germany.

PDV is the leading enterprise content management (ECM) software provider for the public sector in Germany. The company offers a comprehensive ECM software suite to manage digital document flow and associated processes within public institutions. PDV follows a full-service business model including the sale of software licenses, software maintenance, and support, as well as services such as implementation and customization. The company was founded in 1990, employs over 250 full time employees, and is based in Erfurt, Germany.

Since being established at the beginning of the year, eight additional companies have already joined the group following acquisitions and succession arrangements – a sure sign that GENII is the preferred partner for hidden champions and entrepreneurs in the software segment. A management team of seasoned experts, around GENII CEO Matthias Siekmann, is keen to work together to focus on accelerating organic growth and driving SaaS models and further strategic acquisitions.

Bregal is part of a family-owned business that has grown over several generations. Bregal invests in European mid-sized companies across a wide range of sectors with a focus on market leaders and “hidden champions” with strong management teams and outbreak potential. With patient capital, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, Bregal works with entrepreneurs to develop, internationalize, and digitalize portfolio companies, and to help them generate sustainable value on a responsible basis.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

