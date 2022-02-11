Harris Williams Advises Alcumus Group Limited on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Alcumus Group Limited (Alcumus), a portfolio company of Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP (Inflexion), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Alcumus provides environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software and technology-enabled services to over 45,000 customers. The transaction is being led by Thierry Monjauze, Erik Szyndlar, Brian Titterington and Mathew Tsui of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Alcumus is transforming the way in which organizations leverage technology to drive their most critical ESG initiatives. Customers, employees, investors, and board rooms are deeply focused on how organizations keep their people safe, drive sustainability, and foster a culture of compliance at every level. That is what Alcumus empowers its customers to do every day,” said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This important transaction strengthens our highly-valued relationship with Inflexion, which continues to establish itself as a leading investor in technology businesses. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Under the leadership of CEO Alyn Franklin and with the financial backing of Inflexion, Alcumus further established itself as a market leader by investing in its software and technology-driven solution offering and entering new geographic markets,” said Erik Szyndlar, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are proud to have worked with such an exceptional management team on this transaction and excited to see Alcumus continue to drive innovation in the space in partnership with Apax.”

“Through a combination of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ); supply chain compliance; and certification technology and services, Alcumus enables organizations of any size to better manage risk and drive growth. It connects entire supply chains together across multiple industries,” added Brian Titterington, a director at Harris Williams. “It’s this unique combination of solutions and global reach that makes Alcumus a truly special platform.”

“Harris Williams’ experience in the space and deep understanding of Alcumus’ business model enabled them to tell our story in the right way and identify the right partner for our next phase of growth. They provided us with the cross-border support and strategic partnership we were seeking to achieve a successful outcome,” said Alyn Franklin, the CEO of Alcumus.

Alcumus is a leading provider of technology-led risk management solutions. It supports both U.K. and international clients – many of whom are on the FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 indexes – with a wide range of risk management services. This includes ESG solutions, EHSQ solutions, contractor supply chain management, UKAS accredited certification services, workplace monitoring services, training, and HR consultancy.

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which invests in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Inflexion’s flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10 million to £300 million of equity in each deal. With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion’s funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London; Manchester, England; and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy and access to Inflexion’s global networks. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, India; Boston; São Paulo; and Shanghai and is dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of tech, services, healthcare and internet/consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

Contacts

Julia Moore



media@harriswilliams.com