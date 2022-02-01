Harness Racing Victoria Relaunches TrotsVision with Brightcove

The leader in harness racing tapped Brightcove to increase audience engagement and expand into new demographics

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced Harness Racing Victoria recently relaunched TrotsVision, a live and on-demand “always on” channel, using Brightcove technology. TrotsVision enables Australian harness racing fans to watch live and on-demand content, from live races across 27 clubs, as well as delivering exclusive behind-the-scenes content and inside views into all the action between races. The focus on video and its digital presence helped Harness Racing Victoria retain its established fanbase, attract new audiences and grow its market. According to Harness Racing Victoria, with a video-first approach, the organisation has increased its engagement with 18-35-year-olds, 250% in two years.

As tracks shut down due to the pandemic, Harness Racing Victoria needed a way to engage with its audience, and video was the natural path forward. Leveraging the Brightcove platform, TrotsVision has provided fans with a better viewing experience, increased fan engagement and expanded the overall fanbase by being able to showcase new, exciting content at any time of the day or night.

With Brightcove’s reliable and secure video platform in place, Harness Racing Victoria was able to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies across the business. Stewards, the team of people charged with upholding the integrity of the sport, now have access to replay recent races to confirm a violation or dismiss it on the spot. The access to on-demand races on a cloud-based platform has saved the teams an immense amount of time and resources during race meetings.

“A key focus for us has been enhancing our digital channels in recent years. More specifically maturing our video strategy in partnership with Brightcove has allowed us to significantly expand our reach,” said Cody Winnell, General Manager of Media and Communications at Harness Racing Victoria. “Leveraging our content, including live racing, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with our trainers, drivers, and owners, and telling the wonderful stories of these horses has allowed us to engage our fans like never before. That’s the power of digital and the power of storytelling.”

“Harness Racing Victoria implemented a digital first strategy, leading with a robust video program and as a result was able to engage the coveted 18-35 demographic, a new audience for the organization,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, CMO at Brightcove. “TrotsVision is an example of video done right to increase engagement, expand into new markets, and deliver a more engaging experience for all viewers. We are thrilled that Brightcove is able to help bring TrotsVision to life and expand its digital presence.”

