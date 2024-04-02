Harmonic Security Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Harmonic Security Recognized for Innovative Approach to GenAI Data Security

Harmonic Security has today been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work in delivering secure AI adoption for global companies. Harmonic Security will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, May 6 at RSA Conference 2024 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.





Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions and received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. Harmonic Security will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“The submissions for this year’s RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “The evolution of global cyber threats is constant and there’s no better place to look for solutions and to help solve these challenges than in our own community.”

The rapid evolution and take-up of generative AI is one of the most exciting technology trends in a generation, however, the market is in its early stages, lacking robust security controls. Generative AI applications are often unclear about where user-submitted data will be stored, how it will be secured, and whether it will be used to train large language models. This means that without safeguards in place, firms are at real risk of leaking critical intellectual property and other sensitive data. Yet blocking all use of generative AI can mean missing out on productivity and innovation gains and could result in the growth of ‘shadow AI’ – where employees use apps outside of company control.

Harmonic provides a data security platform that monitors and secures sensitive data in the age of generative AI (GenAI). This includes visibility into GenAI adoption in an enterprise and a risk assessment of all active AI applications so that those that could lead to compliance, security, or privacy incidents are identified and managed appropriately.

Harmonic’s key differentiator is a series of its own pre-trained data protection LLMs that are better at understanding and detecting sensitive data than anything that has come before, allowing enterprises to adopt GenAI without worrying about the security or privacy of their data.

Alastair Paterson, CEO of Harmonic Security comments: “There is a critical need for Harmonic Security. AI adoption is moving at light speed, but it must be done securely. In a recent MIT study, 77% of respondents cited regulation, compliance, and data privacy as key barriers to the rapid employment of generative AI. Harmonic is helping organizations with all of those challenges and we’re looking forward to meeting the judges to explain how.”

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6 and winners will be announced at approximately 1:30 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. Hugh Thompson, RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About Harmonic Security

Harmonic Security offers enterprises comprehensive visibility into their AI service usage. By identifying high-risk applications and data, Harmonic empowers organizations to implement necessary controls, ensuring data security. Simultaneously, its virtual analyst alleviates strain on in-house security teams, facilitating seamless AI adoption while safeguarding critical information.

For more information, visit https://www.harmonic.security/. To learn more about Harmonic at RSAC 2024, visit https://www.harmonic.security/post/harmonic-at-rsa-conference-2024

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

