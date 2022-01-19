HARMAN Rated a Leader in Zinnov Zones 2021 across 15 Categories

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) earns top ratings for six consecutive years, across the prestigious report, featuring 12 leader ratings in ER&D Services and three in IoT

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today that HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been rated as a leader in the annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D and IoT Services 2021 ratings.

Zinnov’s annual analysis of Global ER&D Service Providers evaluated ~50 Global ER&D Services players and rated HARMAN as a leader in 15 segments – including Overall ER&D Services and Overall IoT Services. HARMAN was also named a leader across several horizontals, verticals, and micro-verticals for ER&D and IoT.

HARMAN’s design-led approach enables customers to seamlessly bridge the world of OEMs and software to IP platforms by helping them move from a physical to a digital world and accelerate their go-to-market. Their R&D services enable optimized utilization of R&D assets, increasing agility and efficiency for enterprises to deliver digital engineering and technology solutions, and thereby transforming everyday experiences.​

HARMAN’s full list of honors includes:

ER&D Zinnov Zones:

– Overall ER&D Services 2021

– Horizontals: Digital Engineering, AI Engineering, ER&D Services – US

– Verticals: Consumer Software, Enterprise Software, Semiconductor, Telecommunication, Medical Devices

– Micro-verticals: Software Platform Engineering, Telehealth, and OTT

IoT Zinnov Zones:

– Overall IoT Services

– Public Infrastructure

– Telehealth

“Digital transformation has reached new levels across organizations and industries, making it critical to choose technology partners with skill, scale, and breadth,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN. “The Zinnov Zones leadership position demonstrates the experience and aptitude of our technology and engineering teams, and we’re excited about this honor. It further boosts our enthusiasm towards engineering and innovation excellence to change lives for the better.”

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, “HARMAN has leveraged its next-generation engineering capabilities and transformed itself into a digital leader by increasing investments in areas such as AI-enabled voice recognition, digital twin, smart consumer services, and intelligent care. To reinforce its Digital Engineering capabilities, HARMAN DTS has launched its Life-Ware brand focusing on delivering enhanced customer experiences for Telecom, Industrial, and Healthcare customers. Its IP such as e-NOVA (conversational AI platform) and HARMAN RCP (Remote Care Platform), coupled with robust partnerships, have helped it strengthen its positioning in the overall ER&D services, AI & Digital Engineering, and IoT in the 2021 Zinnov Zones ER&D and IoT Ratings.”

Zinnov Zones for ER&D and IoT Services are annual ratings from Zinnov for Global Technology Service Providers to assess their prowess in their ER&D and IoT capabilities. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the Service Provider community expansively for ER&D and IoT prowess, for both overall services and specific use cases. And, for the first time, the 2021 edition assessed the Service Providers for their investments, client success, and delivery capabilities in ER&D across specific geographies such as USA, Germany, and Japan.

