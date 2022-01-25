HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, has announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) strategic business unit has been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development V 2.0 at Maturity Level 5. The appraisal was led by QAI Global.

CMMI 2.0 is the proven set of global best practices and capability maturity model for process improvement by international body CMMI Institute (ISACA). Being appraised at CMMI 2.0 maturity Level 5 is significant milestone as it validates HARMAN DTS’ continuous improvement processes, deep capabilities and expertise to address new opportunities in the digital era. The appraisal process includes complex and rigorous review of HARMAN DTS’ engineering, project management, process management and support processes for software development and implementation across.

Speaking on the announcement, David Owens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN DTS said, “It gives us immense joy and pride to receive the most acclaimed and the highest capability Maturity Level of CMMI 2.0. This recognition is a testament to our sustained effort to make a difference in the field of digital transformation. This further drives us towards our motive to demonstrate our ability as capable business partners and suppliers by excelling in innovating life-changing solutions.”

About CMMI® Institute

A subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI® Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. ISACA’s CMMI enables organizations to elevate and benchmark performance across a range of critical business capabilities, including product development, service excellence, workforce management, data management, supplier management, and cybersecurity. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance and earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are constantly delivering cutting edge technology solutions to over 200 clients globally. HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, telecom and industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

Soumi Bhattacharya



Corporate Communications



Soumi.bhattacharya@harman.com