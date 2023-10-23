Harlem Globetrotters + Microsoft = The Harlem CODEtrotters; The STEM tech Coding Curriculum Launches Today With Focus on Black and Brown Youth Communities

Tech Collaboration Advances and Supports Elementary and Middle-School Education and Community Empowerment for Underserved Youth Communities of Color Across the Country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With a commitment in advancing excellence in tech education and empowering Black and Brown youth communities, Microsoft and the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters today unveil The Harlem CODEtrotters, it was announced today by Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios and Darrell Booker, Microsoft, Corporate Affairs Specialist.









The Harlem CODEtrotters is a coding curriculum and web-based accessible platform. It’s designed, and developed, for underserved elementary and middle-school students of color in order to bridge the educational gap that many face throughout the school year. The microsite will introduce basketball-themed programming fused with cutting-edge technology, including coding fundamentals, AI skilling; serving as an engaging curriculum tool inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters’ brand.

“Our Goodwill Ambassador Initiative focuses our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) efforts around the strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education and Community Empowerment,” said Dawkins. “We have found, in Microsoft, a best-in-class partner who aligns with our mission and is committed to using its scale and technology to enhance and empower not only the communities that we serve, but that many of our players have historically come from.”

Students will learn coding skills in a fun and engaging way as they code (and create) a Harlem Globetrotter player dribbling down the court whilst answering Harlem Globetrotters Trivia. For every correct answer, they advance forward reaching the ultimate basketball goal to shoot the game winning shot! All materials are available online (web-based microsite) to make it convenient for educators, facilitators and students to access any time.

“Despite the fact that more than 80 percent of Black and Latinx teens enjoy playing video games, they account for only 15 percent of the gaming industry,” said Booker. “The Harlem Globetrotters brand, in collaboration with our Microsoft MakeCode and Community Training platforms, provides inclusive opportunities for acquiring essential computer science skills in a culturally relevant manner.”

On October 9, both Microsoft and the Harlem Globetrotters hosted The Harlem CODEtrotters debut event in New York City, inviting elementary and middle-school students to exclusively partake and engage with the game’s functions and tooling. Both organizations will also work with select local community organizations, schools, and non-profits to organize community engagement events, workshops and presentations that will introduce students to The Harlem CODEtrotters! Elementary and middle-school students will put basic coding skills to the test, with the added bonus of introducing kids to the rich history of the world-famous The Harlem Globetrotters.

Microsoft’s Non-Profit Tech Acceleration Program is committed to providing non- profit educators and facilitators with turnkey resources. Through the program, nonprofits gain free access to a downloadable comprehensive MakeCode educator/facilitator guide to teach students to build The Harlem CODEtrotters. Learn more at aka.ms/Codetrotters.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

