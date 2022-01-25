Harbor Link Breaks Ground in Baltimore on New Telecommunications Infrastructure Project

Harbor Link is constructing 60-Miles of new conduit to enhance and diversify digital infrastructure between Baltimore and Northern Virginia

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FelixDialoiso—Harbor Link Holdings LLC, a Maryland based company and a leader in telecommunications infrastructure, announces today that it has broken ground on the construction of a new 60-mile, diverse conduit route set to enhance connectivity between Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia. The route features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity along the highly traversed I-95 corridor. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity, with more than 300 easy access points to enable connectivity to bridge the digital divide for underserved communities along the route.





The new route offers dual-diverse paths along I-95 and Maryland RT-97, fortifying connectivity from Baltimore, MD to Northern Virginia, home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub. This vital corridor currently has limited access to dark fiber – raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security.

Key highlights of the new conduit route include:

60-miles of wholly new conduit

Duel-diverse paths along I-95 and MD RT-97

300 easy access points to the conduit system from Maryland through Northern Virginia

Fully pathway resiliency, diversity, and redundancy

End-to-end connectivity under 1 millisecond from Baltimore to Northern Virginia

“This project is a culmination of many years of work, and it’s exciting to get this much needed new fiber optic conduit system underway,” says Felix Dialoiso, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Harbor Link. “As the digital divide continues to affect underserved and minority communities, we are committed to bridging the divide to empower residents, businesses and communities with accessible and affordable high speed fiber optic solutions, enabling 5G Wireless capabilities and improving internet access for as many as possible.”

Harbor Link supports equalized opportunities for all, and the use of its conduit and dark fiber system is available for large carriers to enhance and augment their network footprint with access to a more diverse and redundant route. Without massive capital expenditure investments, governments, enterprises and carriers can access dark fiber to provide their own lit services, enabling an alternative option from traditional incumbent network operators.

Harbor Link’s new infrastructure project will offer much-needed route diversity to support pathway resilience, and deliver end-to-end connectivity in under 1 millisecond between Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Future phases may consist of network expansions further into Virginia, Delaware, and other areas around the Mid-Atlantic region.

Harbor Link is offering flexible lease-agreements on monthly or long-term indefeasible rights of use agreements (IRU’s), the network is expected to be ready for service by the first quarter of 2023.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit : www.harborlinkusa.com.

About Harbor Link:

Harbor Link is a leader in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of conduit infrastructure, as well as local and long-haul dark fiber networks. With the fastest speed and lowest latency, Harbor Link’s open access model increases infrastructure resilience, security, and capacity, while lowering costs and expanding access to all public and private sectors, including federal facilities and government agencies throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas.

