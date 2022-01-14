Hanshow Makes US Market Debut at 2022 NRF Big Show

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global digital retail solutions provider Hanshow is making its US market debut this week at the annual NRF Big Show in New York where it’s showcasing a series of new products, announcements, and partnerships.





Hanshow was founded ten years ago with an initial focus on just electronic shelf labels (ESL). After often triple digit annual growth, expansion across Europe, Asia Pacific and 50 countries around the world, the company is now bringing its impressive suite of digital retail solutions to the world’s largest retail market.

Now after a decade of tested results with some of the world’s leading retailers including Auchan, Ahold Delhaize, Yamada Denki and many more, Hanshow believes it has the solutions US retailers need to evolve and thrive in this period of uncertainty for the retail. The company arrives in the US at a time when its retail industry is facing dramatic changes from surging ecommerce, labor shortages, fluctuating prices, and supply chain disruptions.

“Hanshow’s digital solutions address all of these challenges by adding automation, remote management, and efficiency upgrades for omnichannel retail,” according to Li Liangyan, Hanshow Senior Vice President.

In 2021 Hanshow opened its first US office in New York where it will base its expansion of digital solutions for US retailers. This is also the company’s first major showing at the annual NRF Big Show. At this year’s NRF, Hanshow is demonstrating its technology for solving this range of retailer pain points.

Its Nebular ESL replaces paper price tags and has a battery life of up to 15 years, and includes a location lighting function that reduces in-store picking times for delivery by up to 68%. Hanshow’s Lumina LCD screens act as a dynamic content display designed for fresh food sections that has led to marked sales increases and reduced food waste. When managed through Hanshow’s SaaS, based on Microsoft Azure, these ESL and digital screens also allow for entire store networks to update their prices in minutes from centralized locations, a crucial advantage as many stores face labor shortages.

Hanshow is also showcasing its AI solution that uses fixed cameras and mobile robots for on-shelf status monitoring and fresh foods management. While its self-service kiosk and digital screen equipped smart trolley allow for easy scan and go payments without a register. All of these products are adaptable across a range of retail from supermarkets to electronics and apparel, and several are already in the proof-of-concept phase with several retailers in the US.

These solutions also function within a technology ecosystem, as Hanshow is partnering with some of the world’s leading companies to bring added benefits for clients including being a partner in the recently announced Microsoft Cloud for Retail, while also having integrated solutions with Aruba, PwC, Lenovo, and Sony.

“We have the some of the best partnerships, biggest clients, best technology, and best track record in the industry,” notes Li Liangyan, “we are excited to bring this all together for the vital US retail market.”

Hanshow’s solutions are on display at Level 1 booth 661 this week at the NRF Big Show, Javits Center, New York.

