Hansen Drives Digital Innovation for Swissgrid, Switzerland’s National Grid Operator

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce a new multi-year agreement with Swissgrid, the national grid company of Switzerland.

Under the terms of the agreement, Swissgrid – a Hansen customer since 2008 – will deploy Hansen MDM (meter data management), part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, in line with its aim to develop an EDM (energy data management) platform that can become the single source of truth for all EDM requirements.

Able to process large volumes of smart-metering data, Hansen MDM provides centralised management of the complete energy supply chain, from procurement and storage delivery, to production and consumption. Hansen MDM brings benefits to the entire utility value chain, from smart-device roll-out management to energy logistics, billing and value-added customer related services. Provided as an on-premise or cloud-based solution, companies are able to run their operations aligned to their preferred business model.

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by Swissgrid to help them develop their business in building upon the success they deliver to the Swiss market, and advance into a digitised future. From various countries in the European market and globally, Hansen MDM ensures the integration of metering services in any smart-grid infrastructure. We are pleased to play a major role in Swissgrid’s digital journey and look forward to successful collaboration over the next decade.”

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

