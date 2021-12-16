Handtmann Honored as a ‘Best Company to Work for in the Nation’

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association for Business Resources has named Handtmann, Inc. of Lake Forest IL as one of the Top 100 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation. Handtmann, Inc. sells and services Handtmann mixing, emulsifying, portioning, depositing, forming, filling, extruding and co-extruding capital equipment solutions to artisan and industrial food processors in the United States.

The honored companies were assessed from employee surveys by an independent research firm which reviewed key measures that contribute to “exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.”

Specific areas of evaluation included compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation and employee achievement and recognition. In addition, the quality and clarity of communication, the strength and sharing of the company’s vision and the diversity and inclusiveness of the organization were also judged, especially as they contributed to community initiatives, work-life balance and the company’s strategic performance.

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. “The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

In receiving the award, Tom Kittle, President of Handtmann, Inc., said “We are very pleased to be selected because The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award identifies organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment in ways that also lead to increased productivity and sustainable financial performance.

“Handtmann is a family company with roots back to 1873. Appropriately, this human resource honor really belongs to our close-knit team members who work for our customers every day – and many nights and weekends – from their locations throughout the country and here at Lake Forest. They bring our strategic vision to life with their commitment to customer success and unselfish support of each other. Those efforts make our business better, help create richer lives and let us all participate in building better communities here at work and where we live.”

Company Overview

Handtmann is a leading global capital equipment provider of mixing, emulsifying, portioning, depositing, forming, filling, in-line grinding, extruding and co-extruding solutions to artisan and industrial food processors. Advanced Handtmann technologies are known for operational accuracy, safety, and reliability. Handtmann, Inc. is the wholly owned sales and service subsidiary of the Handtmann Group serving the United States with headquarters in Lake Forest, IL.

The global Handtmann Group is a family-owned business established and headquartered in Biberach, Germany since 1873. Besides Maschinenfabrik, the Food Processing Division, Handtmann Group Divisions include Light Metal Casting (automotive industry), Plant Engineering (brewhouse, filling and filtration), Plastics Technology (LAURAMID® structural components) and System Technology (intelligent systems for the mobility of tomorrow).

