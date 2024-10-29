Hana Technologies Achieves ARC Quality Certification for Manufacturing Excellence in the USA and China

SOLON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arc—Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana), a leading global manufacturer of RFID inlays and tags, is proud to announce that its factories in Ohio, USA, and Jiaxing, China have received its ARC recertification, receiving the prestigious ARC Quality Certification for the Design and Manufacturing of RFID Inlays.









“This certification from the RFID Lab at Auburn University reaffirms Hana’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality inlay products to the RFID ecosystem, including service bureaus, converters, and system integrators,” said Dr. John Erdmann, President and CEO.

As a long-standing partner to the RFID ecosystem, Hana’s full dedication to inlay design and manufacturing has set a new benchmark for high-quality production. By focusing on performance and reliability, Hana ensures that its customers can depend on RFID solutions that consistently drive satisfaction and success across a wide range of applications, from retail inventory management to supply chain optimization.

This certification not only reinforces Hana’s leadership in the RFID industry but also highlights the company’s commitment to the continuous improvement of quality standards. By securing ARC certification for both its USA and China manufacturing sites, Hana demonstrates its global capacity to meet and exceed the demands of the rapidly growing RFID market.

“We are thrilled to achieve ARC certification for both our US and China locations, which reflects our global approach to RFID manufacturing and quality assurance,” added Mike Hetrick, SVP Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to continuing to provide our partners and customers with industry-leading solutions, driving operational efficiency and business growth.”

About

Hana Technologies, Inc., a global ARC-Certified RFID Inlay and Tire Tag Manufacturer, was founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio USA, is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. – www.hana-rfid.com

