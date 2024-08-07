Hammerspace Wins Best of Show Award at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage Conference in “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” Category

Hammerspace to demonstrate its Global Data Platform in Booth #949 and present in multiple sessions during the conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced that it has been awarded “Best of Show” in the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” category at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage for its work supporting Meta’s AI Research SuperCluster.









This is the second consecutive time that Hammerspace has been recognized by FMS. In 2023, it was awarded “Most Innovative Memory Technology” in the Storage Management Software category.

Hyperscale environments have strict performance and high availability requirements, plus they need to avoid vendor-lock by adhering strictly to open standards for software and having a choice of hardware platforms.

Hammerspace’s Global Data Platform addresses these requirements with a software-defined solution that is tightly integrated with standards-based features contained within Linux. Hammerspace provides the extreme performance needed for GPU-based, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL) use cases, leveraging open standards, commodity infrastructure, and standard Ethernet.

“Many hyperscalers build their infrastructure around open standards and commodity hardware to facilitate integration with other hardware and software solutions,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Hammerspace as a standards-based software-defined storage and data orchestration storage management software solution.”

Hammerspace will be exhibiting in Booth #949 at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, with executives presenting in multiple sessions at the conference:

Tuesday, August 6

8:30 a.m. – Storage for AI: Technology. Molly Presley, SVP of Marketing for Hammerspace, will present on a panel about the need for multi-layered data storage architectures that can meet the high bandwidth memory and storage requirements of AI inference and machine learning processes. Location: Ballroom B, Floor 1

3:40 p.m. – CMO Panel. Hammerspace's Molly Presley joins marketing officers from Frore Systems, Hitachi Vantara, INFINIDAT, Quantum, and StorPool to tackle the topic, "Memory and Storage Solutions Will Be Everywhere but What Are the Changing Customer Requirements and Winning Go-to-Market Strategies?" Location: Great America Meeting Room 1, Floor 2

Wednesday, August 7

11:30 a.m. – Special Presentation: SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award. Molly Presley will introduce the SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award which recognizes women who have shown outstanding leadership in the growth, development and use of flash memory and associated or related technologies and systems. Location: Mission City Ballroom, Floor 1

Thursday, August 8

12:10 p.m. – Data-Intensive Customer Solutions. Johan Ballin joins this informative session, based on actual customer results, discusses large data resources – with petabytes of data – and shows how customers are working with them, while preventing cyberattacks and ransomware from slowing or stopping business operations. Location: Great America Meeting Room 1, Floor 2

1:25 p.m. – Invited Talk with Hammerspace CEO and Founder David Flynn. This session illuminates the pioneering advancements spearheaded by Meta and Hammerspace in revolutionizing the parallel network file system (NFS), a cornerstone for AI endeavors. Location: Ballroom F, Floor 1

This session illuminates the pioneering advancements spearheaded by Meta and Hammerspace in revolutionizing the parallel network file system (NFS), a cornerstone for AI endeavors. Location: Ballroom F, Floor 1 1:25 p.m. – Emerging Technologies for AI Chip and Generative AI Optimization. Trond Myklebust, Hammerspace’s Chief Technology Officer, joins a panel of influential processor, memory, and generative AI companies – including Gary Grider, HPC Division Leader at Los Alamos National Lab – along with customers focused on AI as they present and discuss the hardware and software technologies driving the future of AI chips and Generative AI customer implementations. Location: Ballroom 8, Floor 1

2:40 p.m. – Scaling AI Responsibly: Closing Session. Participants include moderator Jean Bozman, CEO of Cloud Architects Advisors, David Ellison, Chief Data Scientist at Lenovo, and David Flynn, CEO of Hammerspace. Location: Ballroom G, Floor 1

Held annually in Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. The “Best of Show” award is one of the highest honors at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation.

