Home Business Wire Hammerspace Welcomes Floyd Christofferson to Senior Leadership Team
Business Wire

Hammerspace Welcomes Floyd Christofferson to Senior Leadership Team

di Business Wire

Global Data Environment Pioneer Appoints New VP of Product Marketing to Lead Thought Leadership in Creating Metadata-Driven Workflows

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataHammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the addition of Floyd Christofferson as VP of Product Marketing to lead the strategic planning and development of the tools, features, and capabilities to unleash the full potential of a Global Data Environment to optimize workflows. With Christofferson, Hammerspace rounds out a talented leadership team with a wealth of technology experience from Avere, DataDirect Networks (DDN), Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), FusionIO, NetApp, Panzura, Quantum, Qumulo, and Veritas/Symantec, among others.


Christofferson brings more than 25 years of content creation, content management and storage expertise focused on the methods and technologies needed to use and manage massive volumes of data. Most recently, he was CEO of StrongBox Data Solutions, an autonomous data management and data archiving provider. Previously, Christofferson served as CMO at Arcitecta IP Pty Ltd, a comprehensive data management platform company, and as Director, Storage Product Marketing at SGI for its InfiniteStorage products.

“Data-intensive workflows across enterprises, governments and research facilities have been limited by the inability to leverage metadata to automate workflows and support data-driven decisions,” said Christofferson. “This limitation has constrained the speed of research, innovation, and growth of data-driven businesses for decades. The Hammerspace Global Data Environment is a true game-changer.”

Over the past few months, Hammerspace has expanded its leadership team to support rapidly growing business demands. The addition of Christofferson follows the recent appointments of Chris Bowen as SVP of Sales, Molly Presley as SVP of Marketing, and Jim Choumas as VP of Channel Sales.

“Up until now, global data access to distributed applications and users has proven to be a difficult challenge to solve,” said David Flynn, Founder and CEO at Hammerspace. “Floyd shares our vision that global access to data is the next frontier to propel innovation in all different data-driven markets such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, media and entertainment, oil and gas research, medical research, and electronic design automation. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Hammerspace team.”

Learn More

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services.

Contacts

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365

Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com

Articoli correlati

Tachyum’s Prodigy Transforms Data Centers Into Universal Computing Centers

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ made tremendous strides in bringing the world’s first universal processor to market behind a series of...
Continua a leggere

Atmosphere Raises $100M in Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
The revolutionary TV-for-business platform will use the funds to accelerate growth, by increasing its distribution and to continue building...
Continua a leggere

Twist Bioscience to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tachyum’s Prodigy Transforms Data Centers Into Universal Computing Centers

Business Wire