Hallmark Health Care Solutions Introduces New AI Agents to Reduce Front-line Leader Administrative Workload

Advancing Workforce Intelligence and Enablement capabilities to automate routine analyses, surface actionable insights, and simplify day-to-day workforce decisions

CHARLESTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hallmark Health Care Solutions, the leader in Workforce Intelligence and Enablement, today announced the introduction of a new set of AI agents designed to significantly reduce administrative workload for front-line leaders across health systems. These AI agents automate common workforce analyses and operational tasks, enabling faster, more informed decisions while minimizing manual effort.

Health system leaders face rising labor costs, workforce shortages, and administrative complexity, while front-line leaders spend hours navigating dashboards and reconciling data to answer routine workforce and vendor questions. Hallmark’s AI agents are designed to eliminate this burden by automating access to critical workforce insights.

Each agent supports a specific use case, including vendor performance analysis, credentialing and compliance visibility, contingent labor spend trends, bill rate guidance, and operational workflow support. Together, they form an expanding library of AI-driven automation that increases in value as new agents are introduced.

The AI agents are accessed through a conversational AI agent embedded in Hallmark’s Workforce Intelligence and Enablement platform, allowing users to ask questions such as “How many shifts are unfilled for tomorrow? How many new starts do I have in X location next week? Are they cleared to start?” and receive immediate, context-aware responses in seconds.

“Our goal is to give critical time back to front-line leaders,” said Bharat Sundaram, CEO of Hallmark. “Our library of AI agents automates the most time-consuming aspects of workforce management, delivering compounding value as new agents are introduced and simplifying operations while improving workforce decision-making.”

Early users report faster access to insights and greater efficiency through the automation core processes, particularly for leaders managing large volumes of contingent labor across regions, roles, and staffing partners. "It's intuitive and helps me locate the necessary information much more quickly,” said Hallmark customer Linda Comforti, Director of Contingent Talent, Human Resources at Mass General Brigham. “This has genuinely enhanced the overall quality of the technology.”

The new set of AI agents builds on Hallmark’s Workforce Intelligence and Enablement platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable AI automation that improves efficiency, transparency, and workforce outcomes for health systems.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is the leader in Workforce Intelligence and Enablement, providing technology for health systems and provider groups nationwide. The platform combines workforce intelligence, flexible workforce management, total workforce vendor management and provider enablement to help health systems optimize labor spend, integrate physician performance and compensation, and improve workforce engagement and retention.

Serving more than 50 health systems, Hallmark’s technology manages over $10 billion in physician compensation annually, enables sourcing of 25K+ clinicians, and supports over 100K+ users daily. By delivering real-time insights and AI-enabled automation, Hallmark empowers health system leaders to drive sustainable margin improvement while advancing access, quality, and staff well-being.

