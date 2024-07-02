Hack Reactor Unveils New Consumer Experience, More Resources for Aspiring Software Engineers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hack Reactor is pleased to announce a new consumer experience, enabling a smoother career change journey into technology. We have a brand new look featuring the same best-in-class coding bootcamps. The new consumer experience offers more in-depth content offerings and general education to land a job in software engineering.









Hack Reactor, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) powered by Galvanize, is an industry-leading coding bootcamp with over 14,000 alumni working worldwide at more than 2,500 companies. The Intermediate Coding Bootcamp is Hack Reactor’s original program with a proven track record for successfully placing students in highly respected jobs. It also offers the fastest route to becoming a software developer. The Beginner Coding Bootcamp is a good fit for students who have zero or beginner-level coding experience. Both programs teach proficiency in using AI through GitHub Copilot.

“We are committed to the ongoing evolution and elevation of the Hack Reactor brand and all its software engineering programs,” said Jaime Matayas, CEO of Galvanize, Inc.

You can visit HackReactor.com for all the information you need, including more coding bootcamp program details, admissions processes, alumni stories, and resources for prospective students and hiring partners. Head over to the new website and start your career transformation today: www.hackreactor.com.

About Hack Reactor

Hack Reactor by Galvanize, the leader in tech education, has been breaking industry barriers since 2012. Our coding programs are designed so that anyone with motivation can succeed, regardless of education, experience, or background. Hack Reactor programs create an immersive and supportive environment for gaining the in-demand software engineering and other foundational skills needed to propel your career. When participating in any Hack Reactor program, you join a diverse, engaged network of fellow students, instructors, staff, and alumni, including 14,000+ graduates at 2,500 companies. Together, we form a vibrant community that’s changing tech from within.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

Contacts

