Habu Expands Internationally, Appointing Tim Norris-Wiles as Managing Director EMEA

Data Collaboration Company Adds Proven Leadership in EMEA Region to Accelerate Global Expansion As The Demand For Actionable Data and Insights Continues To Grow

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room software, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Tim Norris-Wiles as the Managing Director of EMEA, as Habu expands internationally and continues to grow its global customer base and business.

Building on its tremendous growth in the first half of 2021, Habu’s Data Clean Room software allows brands to benefit from the full value of data in a safe environment, providing measurement, targeting, personalization and access to unique insights for the best marketing results. Through its proprietary methods for cloud data integration and distributed data processing, Habu continues to innovate in ways that enable organizations like Activision, ASICS, Insider and Digital Trends to safely collaborate and fully utilize data within their clean rooms.

As the Managing Director of EMEA, Norris-Wiles will oversee Habu’s global growth strategy and execution. He will expand and lead Habu’s international sales organization in Europe and ensure delivery of breakthrough technology and end-to-end solutions that drive value to Habu’s clients in the region.

“We are thrilled to have Tim on board to lead our expansion in the European market,” said Habu’s CEO, Matt Kilmartin. “His passion for delivering cutting-edge solutions with market expertise, industry relationships, and his track record of helping customers succeed with data initiatives are just some of the reasons why Tim is such a pivotal hire for our leadership team. Habu has been busy expanding our leadership team this year and Tim is another fantastic addition to our growing group of world-class executives.”

Norris-Wiles joins Habu after most recently operating his own consulting practice focused on helping businesses expand commercially, providing advisory services across adtech, martech, CDP and data strategy. Prior, Norris-Wiles served as the first in-market commercial lead for mParticle, standing up their EMEA office and establishing them as market leader. Before mParticle, Norris-Wiles served as Country Manager DACH for Krux (now Salesforce).

“Digital marketing is seeing a series of profound shifts in its underlying logic,” said Norris-Wiles. “As an industry, we must embrace the new operating principles of data privacy and sovereignty and build the future around these pillars if we want to achieve success. Habu’s technology, vision and veteran team could not be better aligned to bringing clients successfully into the future. I’m excited and privileged to bring Habu’s data clean room to the region and to help clients here not just overcome today’s challenges, but thrive as a result.”

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco CA and Boston, MA. For more information on Habu Data Collaboration solutions visit www.habu.com.

