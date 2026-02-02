H5 Data Centers Announces Acquisition of Three Locations from 365 Data Centers

The acquired portfolio of highly interconnected data centers in Buffalo, Nashville and Tampa is the result of a joint venture with Novacap

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#buffalo--H5 Data Centers, a leading owner and operator of mission-critical data center infrastructure and interconnection ecosystems across the United States, today announced the acquisition of three data centers from 365 Data Centers. Located in Buffalo, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and Tampa, Florida, each of the data centers are highly interconnected, carrier-dense locations that play an important role in each city’s digital infrastructure ecosystems. Together, the assets establish an immediate footprint across multiple high-value markets and significantly advance H5 Data Centers’ long-term strategy to develop interconnection ecosystems across North America.

The acquisition represents the second portfolio that H5 Data Centers and Novacap have partnered to acquire. In January last year, the companies announced the acquisition of a U.S. wholesale data center portfolio.

“These facilities are important digital infrastructure assets with deeply interconnected ecosystems and long-standing customer relationships,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers. “They fit within our focus of owning and operating data centers that support carrier networks, digital content distribution, and the next generation of cloud, AI, and enterprise workloads.”

“H5 Data Centers brings deep operating expertise and a clear vision for building highly interconnected data centers,” added Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner and Head of Digital Infrastructure at Novacap. “This transaction fits squarely within our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality digital infrastructure assets.”

“365 is proud to have developed each of these data centers into the leading regional network hub and pleased that HyscaleIX, under the stewardship of H5 Data Centers, is a customer focused, best-in-class operator,” said Derek Gillespie, CEO of 365 Data Centers. “The sales proceeds will further enable 365 to expand and deliver higher-density MW services at a number of our larger facilities.”

Bob DeSantis, Co-Founder and Board Member of 365, added, “This successful transaction for 365 aligns perfectly with the company’s and its investors’ strategic objectives and provides management with the financial flexibility to achieve them.”

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is a leading owner and operator of data center properties across North America, delivering secure, reliable, and efficient colocation and wholesale solutions to enterprise, network, cloud, AI and hyperscale customers. H5 is focused on operating critical infrastructure assets with long-term value, strong connectivity ecosystems, and best-in-class operational execution.

For more information, please visit https://h5datacenters.com/

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on control buyouts of middle market and lower-middle market companies across four core strategies: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over US $10 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution.

For more information, please visit http://novacapcorp.com.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions to more than 1,200 customers from 17 network-centric data centers in strategic markets. The company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and four cloud regions. 365’s secure, reliable, colocation, network connectivity, internet access, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience.

For more information, please visit https://365datacenters.com.

