H5 Data Centers Announces Acquisition of Seven Data Centers from vXchnge

The Locations Include Nashville, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, St. Louis, and St. Paul, Increasing the Number of U.S. Markets Served by H5 Data Centers to Twenty

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#colocation—H5 Data Centers, an edge data center and carrier hotel provider, today announced the acquisition of vXchnge data centers located Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Secaucus (New Jersey), St. Louis and St. Paul. The seven-site acquisition includes over 250,000 square feet of data center space and more than 150 unique customers, including communications carriers, Fortune 500 companies, content distribution networks and cloud service providers.

“The demand for edge data center space continues to grow,” said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “Acquiring this vXchnge portfolio of data centers gives H5 Data Centers an opportunity to expand our portfolio to 20 markets, deepen relationships with customers and continue to build and grow interconnected digital ecosystems.”

Acquisition Highlights:

Seven data centers across the United States

More than 250,000 SF of additional edge data center space

Over 150 unique carriers, content companies, cloud service providers and enterprises

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 3 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 22 data centers in 20 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

