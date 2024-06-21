H2O.ai Taps Agus Sudjianto to Make GenAI Trustworthy

Agus to lead AI safety, model risk management and alignment for regulated industries like banking, financial services, insurance and governments globally

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the leading open source Generative AI and machine learning platform, today announced the appointment of Agus Sudjianto as Senior Vice President, Risk and Technology for Enterprise. Agus brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, where he has held leadership positions at Wells Fargo and Bank of America in risk management, analytics, and modeling.





Agus is renowned for pioneering the first of its kind PiML (Python Interpretable Machine Learning) as a set of methods and tools in Python aimed at making machine learning models interpretable and understandable to humans. He championed the adoption of PiML at Wells Fargo and subsequently released it under Apache 2.0 to democratize models for ensuring reliability, resilience, and fairness in high-risk applications across banks and financial institutions. Agus’ PiML is now widely adopted across many industries and has become the industry standard for developing interpretable machine learning models that provide transparency and improve trust.

“Agus is a global treasure and a leader in building trust and regulating models in banking, finance, insurance and regulated industries. Agus has been inspiring the H2O.ai community and customers with his genius and knack for interpreting deep concepts for any audience. Super excited to have Agus join my leadership team to bring the rigor of MRM to GenAI with innovative products and to make AI trustworthy for our customers and accelerate our mission to democratize AI in the service of life and the planet.” – Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai.

“I am thrilled to join H2O.ai, a company deeply committed to making AI safe, reliable, and accessible to all. I look forward to leveraging my experience in risk management and PiML to develop H2O Eval products, expand Responsible AI initiatives, and foster a community dedicated to building trust in Generative AI applications, particularly in banking and model risk management,” said Agus Sudjianto, Senior Vice President, Risk and Technology for Enterprise at H2O.ai.

Agus holds a PhD in Engineering from Wayne State University and a Master’s degree from MIT. At H2O.ai, he will develop H2O Eval products to address AI safety, reliability and compliance, focusing on Generative AI applications in banking and model risk management. He will also expand the company’s Responsible AI initiatives.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

Contacts

Betty Candel



VP Marketing



betty.candel@h2o.ai