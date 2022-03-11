H2O.ai Showcases Healthcare and Life Sciences Leadership with Customer Successes, Breadth of AI Apps at HIMSS 2022

Company Supporting Health Ecosystem Across Population Health, Precision Medicine, Public Health and Intelligent Supply Chain

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the AI Cloud leader, announced it has expanded its healthcare capabilities, now offering 40 AI applications across population health, precision medicine, public health and intelligent supply chain, supporting customers throughout the healthcare ecosystem including Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and Kaiser Permanente.

The company will demonstrate its technologies at the healthcare industry’s flagship technology conference, HIMSS, in Booth No. 8141, March 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations have been stretched thin over the past few years and are actively looking for new technologies to streamline operations and improve patient outcomes across the private and public sectors. AI will empower physicians, hospital administrators, researchers and pharmaceutical companies with models and applications that produce more affordable, more accessible and more efficient healthcare. H2O.ai is at the forefront of this effort, helping organizations rapidly transform to improve health equity, access and care.

For example, the Center for Digital Health Innovation (CDHI) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is collaborating with H2O.ai on the development and training of AI algorithms that automate the processing of the 1.4 million faxed patient referrals and other documents that UCSF’s health system receives annually. The algorithms identify, classify and prioritize document types. For referrals, the AI extracts key patient data, history and relevant health information that will assist staff and eliminate manual data entry and validation tasks.

“AI in healthcare has the potential to dramatically improve the operational processes that can prevent patients from getting care quickly, at the right place, and from the right provider,” said Alon Konchitsky, associate director for data science and machine learning at CDHI. “Our work with H2O.ai for health document handling is just one aspect of the transformation in the ways patients access and receive care.”

H2O.ai has developed 40 AI apps supporting various components of the healthcare ecosystem, including:

Population Health

H2O.ai’s Covid-19 hospital occupancy simulator allows hospital administrators to track, predict and manage Covid-19-related hospital admissions by U.S. county. The company also has a pop-up predictor that allows for the quick identification of specific addresses in the U.S. that would be most suitable for temporary vaccination clinics, mobile testing centers, public education stands and more. H2O.ai’s customers – leading providers, payers and accountable care organizations (ACOs) – are developing and deploying AI models and apps around patient no shows, 30-day readmission predictors, risk stratification and omni-channel patient engagement NLP.

Precision Medicine

H2O.ai has developed a gene mutation app, a machine learning-powered patient risk assessment application that uses the Snowflake Data Cloud and the H2O AI Cloud to bring intelligent clinical decision support directly to clinicians. In another use case, H2O.ai’s gene expression tumor classification app uses gene expression information from patient biopsies to evaluate the risk of malignancy and understand how common the risk has been among past patients.

“H2O AI Cloud, integrated with the Snowflake Data Cloud, is making it easier for health organizations to rapidly develop precision medicine solutions,” said Todd Crosslin, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Snowflake. “The Gene mutation app is just the beginning of our health partnership and our ability to deliver improved care and patient outcomes.”

Public Health

The company’s Covid-19 forecasting application enables hospital staff, policymakers and others to predict the next wave of infection as well as potential case and death rates. H2O.ai also provides a vaccine sentiment tool that leverages natural language processing (NLP) to understand the sentiment around Covid-19 vaccines, and the company is currently working with leaders to address the risks and care associated with PASC (AKA Long COVID).

Intelligent Supply Chain

To provide intelligent supply chain support, H2O.ai’s route optimizer application helps health manufacturers best optimize transportation routes to ensure products arrive on time and to standard. H2O.ai also has developed an order and inventory management app to aid health manufacturers’ inefficient warehouse and inventory management decisions.

Avoiding AI “Pilot-itis”

Many health and life sciences organizations are struggling to implement AI projects that improve patient outcomes, reduce costs and more. Through its expertise and the H2O AI Cloud platform, H2O.ai is able to break companies out of the pilot cycle and successfully take them to AI maturity to deliver impactful results. In fact, H2O.ai has experienced an increase in healthcare customers moving from the pilot phase to full-blown production AI programs.

“Artificial Intelligence and deep learning are not only driving the latest innovations in medicine but also are enabling healthcare organizations to connect fragmented data into a format that can be used to improve operational efficiency and provide more user-centric patient experiences,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and co-founder of H2O.ai. “From its use in drug discovery and forecasting the next COVID-19 variant to streamlining supply chain operations and reducing healthcare worker churn, AI will have a significant impact on democratizing health and improving patient outcomes.”

For more information on H2O.ai’s healthcare and life science capabilities, stop by HIMSS booth No. 8141 or visit https://www.h2o.ai/solutions/industry/health/.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leading AI cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use the H2O AI Cloud platform to rapidly solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is the trusted AI provider to more than 20,000 global organizations, including AT&T, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC, Reckitt, Unilever and Walgreens, over half of the Fortune 500 and one million data scientists. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company. H2O.ai’s customers have honored the company with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78— the highest in the industry based on breadth of technology and deep employee expertise. The world’s top 20 Kaggle Grandmasters (the community of best-in-the-world machine learning practitioners and data scientists) are employees of H2O.ai. A strong AI for Good ethos to make the world a better place and Responsible AI drive the company’s purpose. Please join our movement at H2O.ai.

