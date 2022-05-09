Home Business Wire H.I.G. Growth Partners Leads $120 Million Series E Funding for Pyramid Analytics
H.I.G. Growth Partners Leads $120 Million Series E Funding for Pyramid Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessAnalytics–H.I.G. Growth Partners (“H.I.G.”), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, is pleased to announce that it has led a $120 million round of total financing, inclusive of debt and equity, as part of the Series E funding for Pyramid Analytics (“Pyramid”), a next-generation decision intelligence platform for enterprises. The Series E round includes new investors, H.I.G. Growth, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings, Kingfisher Capital, and General Oriental Investments, with significant participation from existing investors, Jerusalem Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. The investment will be used to expand product development, marketing, and sales, as well as promote the hiring of exceptional and diverse talent around the globe.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment, allowing business and data analysts to combine, query, visualize, and leverage advanced analytics to unlock insights from enterprise data. Coupled with AI guidance and predictive intelligence, Pyramid helps organizations speed up time to insights, scale adoption, and simplify analytics; while also maintaining enterprise-grade security, access controls, and data governance. Purpose-built for upper mid-market and enterprise customers, Pyramid delivers superior scale and performance, uptime & reliability, and high levels of customer support to organizations globally. Pyramid is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv.

Scott Hilleboe, Co-Head and Managing Director of H.I.G. Growth Partners commented, “H.I.G. is excited to partner with Pyramid in their next stage of growth. Pyramid drives exceptional ROI to customers by empowering them to make faster, more- informed business decisions leveraging advanced analytics and data insights. We’re thrilled to support their leadership team who have brought a truly innovative, differentiated technology to market.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $48 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Scott Hilleboe

Managing Director

shilleboe@HIGgrowth.com

