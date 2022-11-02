H.I.G. Capital Announces Growth Investment in ThoughtFocus

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisoryServices–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed a growth investment in ThoughtFocus, Inc. (“ThoughtFocus” or the “Company).

ThoughtFocus is a global provider of digital services and technology enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services end market. Headquartered in the U.S. and founded in 2004, the Company provides a broad suite of technology services and business solutions to leading enterprises, including product and application development, advisory services, and process automation and outsourcing.

Suman Atreya, Chief Executive Officer of ThoughtFocus, stated, “We are delighted to partner with H.I.G., and believe their considerable experience investing in the digital services market will help us further accelerate our growth. This partnership will help us bring additional and enhanced services and solutions to our customers.”

Shylesh Krishnan, Chief Revenue Officer of ThoughtFocus, and Rajiv Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of ThoughtFocus, added, “Partnering with H.I.G. allows ThoughtFocus to continue delivering outstanding service while also pursuing growth opportunities with existing and new customers. We are very excited about the future of ThoughtFocus and believe our customers and employees will benefit greatly from this support.”

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, “We are excited to partner with the founders of ThoughtFocus and have been highly impressed by the Company’s track record of profitable growth, long-tenured customer relationships, and strong company culture.”

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to ThoughtFocus on the transaction and Reed Smith LLP provided legal advice. McDermott Will & Emery LLP provided legal advice to H.I.G.

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus is a global provider of digital services and technology enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services end market. ThoughtFocus’ innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the U.S., the Company has a global delivery model with employees across 12 locations in 5 countries. For more information, please visit www.thoughtfocus.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Kevin Van Culin



Managing Director



kvanculin@higcapital.com

Tyler Levin



Principal



tlevin@higcapital.com