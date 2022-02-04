GutCheck Launches Agile Creative Think Tank – Online Co-Creation Powered by Agile Human Experience Intelligence™

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation–When building products, apps, experiences, or campaigns, innovators and marketers are under as much pressure to get it right from their customers and users as they are from the C-Suite. People expect brands to know them deeply and to demonstrate it in every product and communication touchpoint.

To help brands build relevance and connection, GutCheck Agile Creative Think Tank (ACTT) provides a unique solution to integrate the voice of customer (VOC) into exploration, innovation, and creative development work. ACTT enables highly creative users to participate as collaborative stakeholders in a systematic, dynamic, and iterative co-creation process.

“Agile Creative Think Tank is a valuable new Qualitative solution, adding to GutCheck’s Agile Human Experience Intelligence™ portfolio, our multi-dimensional system to better connect brands and people,” explains Rob Wengel, GutCheck CEO. “Many traditional methods focus on identifying pain points, whereas Agile Creative Think Tank incorporates people to actually solve them. By including highly creative users in multi-day, co-creation activities, they express their needs and emotions – two of the core dimensions of HXI – in new and insightful ways, getting brands closer to authentic human experiences.”

ACTT’s agile, online co-creation is designed to incorporate people earlier and more often in brands’ ideation processes, overcoming the barriers of time and money encountered with more traditional approaches. Using a range of dynamic and engaging participant experiences, designed to understand the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind human behaviors, Agile Creative Think Tank dives deeply into people’s experiences, perceptions, and ideas, to fuel ideation and problem-solving.

Wengel concludes, “Agile Creative Think Tank was developed and refined in concert with a leading global client who needed their customers’ voice to resonate clearly and consistently throughout the innovation process, and at scale. The GutCheck solution enables brands to accelerate empathy-driven connection and stand out in increasingly competitive markets.”

For more information on GutCheck Agile Creative Think Tank, visit our website. To speak with GutCheck about connecting more deeply with customers through empathy-driven research and insights, email info@gutcheckit.com.

GutCheck is the Agile Human Experience Intelligence™ company. Building on our agile principles of speed and cost-efficiency, we leverage innovative technologies and human expertise to bring brands closer to authentic, contextualized human experiences, so they can confidently make the key decisions to drive growth through better innovation and brand building. For more information, visit www.gutcheckit.com.

