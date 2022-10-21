Gurucul Recognized as a Visionary Positioned Furthest to the Right for Completeness of Vision in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant® for Security Information and Event Management

Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform Recognized for Most Innovative and Differentiated Capability

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Next Generation SIEM market, today announced that Gurucul was positioned furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM.* Gurucul believes this placement is a testament to the company’s vision, focus, and commitment to building the most innovative, and highly differentiated intelligent real-time detection and automated response Security Analytics and Operations Platform to combat modern day cyberthreats.

“Gurucul will continue its unparalleled, generous spend on research and development, along with a focus on data science and threat research to continue trailblazing the industry to solve for real time detection and automated response for complex and hybrid enterprises,” said Saryu Nayyar, Gurucul CEO. “We are experiencing hypergrowth with new customer’s globally and managed service providers, displacing both legacy and other next-gen vendors. We believe this growth is attributed to other SIEM solutions producing an overwhelming number of unprioritized alerts, which leads to chasing false positives, requiring an army to run operationally, and having unpredictable data volume-based pricing escalating costs and deterring customers from getting contextual insights to secure the enterprise. Gurucul’s ability to automate collection, correlation, and threat detection with advanced link-event analysis, along with out-of-the-box threat content, provides context, precision, and confidence to automate response actions securing cloud and hybrid environments. Gurucul’s success speaks to our ability to solve these problems most effectively with fast time to value and highest ROI.”

Gurucul offers a cloud-native, unified, and modular platform for consolidating core security operations center (SOC) solutions into a single pane of glass aligned with the evolving needs of the modern enterprise threat landscape. Gurucul Analytics-Driven Next Generation SIEM can quickly identify and address new, emerging, and unknown threats that evade rule-based ML solutions. It drastically reduces overall operational expenses while improving security operations through greater data ingestion, reduced threat detection time, automation of manual processes, and improved analyst efficiency. It offers the following critical capabilities:

Ingest, interpret, and extract security meta data from any device, application or cloud, supported by asset-based licensing and a true self-training machine learning engine.

engine. Go beyond other “cloud-supported” solutions to work 100% in any cloud environment and detect dangerous threat activity that is purposely spread across multi-cloud environments to obscure the scope of the overall attack campaign.

Detect threats in real-time automatically out-of-the-box with included threat content for immediate time to value.

Gather threat-specific contextual information based on Endpoint , Log, Identity-Access, IoT , Poly-Cloud, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and DLP analytics (both network and email) together in real-time to accelerate detection and enrich context for the SOC.

, Log, Identity-Access, , Poly-Cloud, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and DLP analytics (both network and email) together in real-time to accelerate detection and enrich context for the SOC. Leverage an industry-leading large library of customizable machine learning models that are unique in being open and transparent versus black box and obscured with the intuitive ability to build your own using Gurucul Studio™.

Apply risk scoring across all telemetry and analytics for prioritization of investigations and response.

Accelerate remediation through choice of our SOAR with risk and context driven dynamic playbooks that are targeted and high-fidelity, or working with 3rd party SOAR solutions.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Gurucul’s strengths and cautions, among other providers’ offerings, at https://gurucul.com/siem

* Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Published 10 October 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Next Generation SIEM, Open XDR, UEBA, and Identity and Access Analytics in one unified platform. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

