Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM Recognized with Security Today “CyberSecured” Award

Company’s next generation analytics-driven SIEM recognized for its ability to streamline security operations with advanced threat detection and automated response

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, the leader in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, XDR and Identity & Access Analytics, today announced that Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM has been named the winner of Security Today’s “CyberSecured” award in the Security and Automation Response category. Recognized for reducing threat detection time, decreasing manual effort through automation, improving analyst efficiency, and accelerating training through open and transparent models, Gurucul is already named a visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management*.

Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media’s security group, the CyberSecured awards focus on recognizing the best network security products and other cybersecurity initiatives. It honors outstanding product development achievements by manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity.

“Year after year, SOC teams are demanding more from their SIEM solutions and looking for ways to reduce workload and cost. While most SIEMs produce a litany of unprioritized alerts, Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is cloud-native, built for speed and scale, and helps to modernize security operations by delivering high-fidelity detection and automated response to threats – all on a unified platform,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “Being recognized by Security Today for having the best SIEM in the Security and Automation Response category is a testament to the product our team has worked to create and the value it provides organizations worldwide.”

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM delivers a single unified platform to detect, investigate and respond to all cyber risks. For enterprises, this includes predictive security analytics for the detection of compromised accounts, data exfiltration, access abuse and insider threats. The platform applies risk scoring across all telemetry and analytics for prioritization of investigations and response. It quickly identifies and addresses new, emerging, and unknown threats with an industry-leading 2500+ customizable machine learning models that are open and transparent. It also offers flexible deployment with cloud-native, hybrid or easy on-prem implementations, and data pipelines with hundreds of agents, agentless or cloud connectors so customers can ingest all legacy or proprietary data as well as new data sources.

To learn more about all the CyberSecured Award winners, please visit https://securitytoday.com/pages/cybersecured-awards.aspx

* Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Published 10 October 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with a Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, Open XDR and Identity & Access Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, CyberSecured, Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, and GovSec. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.

