Gurucul Named a Visionary for the Third Consecutive Year and Positioned Furthest to the Right for Completeness of Vision for the Second Time in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, a leader in security analytics today announced that Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM platform is positioned furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM* for the second time in a row. Gurucul believes this placement in the Visionaries Quadrant in SIEM space reflects the company’s strong vision, long history of innovation addressing the complex challenges security operations teams face, and a proven scalable, cloud-native platform.





“We believe being positioned as a Visionary for its SIEM platform for two consecutive years is a huge testament to Gurucul’s commitment to disruptive innovations that provide real-time, unified threat detection and response,” said Saryu Nayyar, Gurucul CEO. “Since pioneering UEBA technology more than a decade ago, we’ve maintained the same engineering leadership who continue to provide value to customers with capabilities like advanced AI/ML models and purpose-built threat content, generative AI assistance, risk quantification, and the recent addition of Data Optimizer, which enables us to offer the industry’s first cost-optimized SIEM. We are experiencing exponential growth and are making big investments in our go-to-market, customer success and R&D teams to solidify our leadership position in the SIEM market. The growing number of SIEM replacements, effortless migrations, and satisfied customers enjoying robust features, fast ROI, and lower costs validates our strategic approach.”

Gurucul offers a stark contrast to failing SIEMs – it is designed to deliver results on day one because it offers unmatched versatility in deployment, data processing, and detection and response. Gurucul’s Next-Gen SIEM gives SOC analysts radical clarity into their threat landscape from a single interface with real-time, prioritized, and actionable insights. It can quickly identify and address new, emerging, and unknown threats. It drastically reduces overall operational expenses while improving IT and security operations through intelligent data optimizer, reduced threat detection time, automation of manual processes, and improved analyst efficiency.

Here are some of Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM platform capability highlights:

Works with any cloud, data lake and security technology – no vendor lock-in.

and security technology – no vendor lock-in. Leverages more than a decade of data science expertise to curate thousands of machine learning models pre-tuned to find threats in real-time.

models pre-tuned to find threats in real-time. Normalizes risk scoring across all telemetry and analytics for prioritization of investigations and response along with risk quantification dashboards.

Streamlines investigations and suggests remediations through native, secure AI.

Enables easy customization of all content, including threat and risk models, through a drag-and-drop Studio UI.

Intelligent data optimization by 40% using out of the box content and up to 87% fine-tuned.

Federated search to query and gain insights on any decentralized data without bringing it into the Gurucul data lake.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Gurucul’s strengths and cautions, among other providers’ offerings, at https://gurucul.com/gartner-siem-magic-quadrant/.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Next Generation SIEM, Open XDR, UEBA, and Identity and Access Analytics in one unified platform. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

