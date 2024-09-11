Gurobi to Host Inaugural Decision Intelligence Summit in Las Vegas

The Gurobi Summit will bring together industry leaders for two days of insights, training, and networking.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce its inaugural Gurobi Decision Intelligence Summit (“Gurobi Summit”), a premier event that will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators from across the Americas. The summit will take place September 19-20, 2024, at the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas.





This new annual event will replace the previously offered US Gurobi Days training and provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in decision intelligence.

The Gurobi Summit will feature special presentations from global powerhouses such as Accenture, NVIDIA, and more. Several of the company’s partners, including Aimpoint Digital, AMPL, Bitka Analytics, Frontline, Nextmv, ORMAE, and Princeton Consultants, will also be present to showcase their solutions and insights.

Other highlights of the summit include:

Three specialized tracks—Beginner, Advanced, and Business Leaders—so attendees can enjoy an enriching experience tailored to their needs and interests

An Optimization 360° keynote, offering a comprehensive look at the future of optimization and decision intelligence

A chance to book free consultation sessions with Gurobi’s experts, where attendees can discuss their specific challenges and use cases

Opportunities to network with like-minded professionals, learn how others are leveraging decision intelligence technology, and exchange success stories

“ We are thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds and top leaders in decision intelligence,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. “ With this event, we hope to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to make better, data-driven decisions.”

Those interested in attending the Gurobi Summit can learn more and register by visiting the official Gurobi Summit 2024 registration page.

In addition to the Las Vegas event, Gurobi will host the Gurobi Summit EMEAI on November 5-6, 2024, in Amsterdam. More details about the European summit can be found here.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

Contacts

Kaelyn Barron



(909) 359 4782



Gurobi Optimization



kaelyn.barron@gurobi.com