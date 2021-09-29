Gupshup Appoints Gaurav Kachhawa as Chief Product Officer

The company is also setting up a Conversational AI Innovation lab in Silicon Valley





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gupshup, the leading conversational messaging platform, today announced it has appointed Gaurav Kachhawa as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Gaurav will be leading the overall product strategy, product management, design, growth, analytics and a global innovation lab.

Beerud Sheth, founder and CEO of Gupshup, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to the Gupshup family. Gaurav brings a wealth of experience and passion for building delightful & category leading products, leveraging AI/ML technologies at scale, executing growth strategies and building a high performance product culture. He will be the driving force for our next generation of conversational messaging products and innovative experiences as businesses around the world look to meet their customers on their preferred touchpoints. Our recently announced Conversational AI innovation lab will help accelerate our vision and give us access to a global talent and partner ecosystem.”

Gaurav brings over two decades of product experience leading iconic products used by millions of users at companies such as Adobe, Twitter, Electronic Arts and Zynga. Most recently, Gaurav was Sr. Director of Product Management with the Creative Cloud group at Adobe, where he was responsible for driving experience and engagement for Adobe’s diverse cloud offerings used by tens of millions of creatives globally.

Prior to Adobe, Gaurav was Sr. Director of Product at Twitter, where he oversaw key initiatives for Discover, Search, Trends and AI/ML based recommendations. Gaurav has also worked for several years in the social gaming industry working on some of the most loved gaming franchises at Zynga and EA. Gaurav was VP of Product Management at Electronic Arts, where he successfully drove freemium strategy and mobile product growth for their key franchises.

Gupshup also plans to set up a Conversational AI Innovation lab in Silicon Valley, in addition to its presence in India, to tap into the global talent pool and build partnerships with key industry players.

Gaurav shared: “I am thrilled to be returning to Gupshup and help drive its next phase of growth and impact. I am inspired by Beerud and the culture of innovation, long-term strategic focus and grit that he has nurtured at the company over the years. I see a tremendous opportunity ahead for Gupshup as today’s mobile and conversation-first users are seeking to interact, engage and transact with businesses in intuitive ways over their preferred communication channels, anywhere, anytime. I am excited to play a role in powering Conversational AI innovation at Gupshup and empowering businesses to engage with their customers over these emerging and delightful conversational experiences.”

Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging. Gupshup is the leading conversational messaging platform, powering over 6 billion messages per month. Across verticals, thousands of large and small businesses in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support. Gupshup’s carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for 30+ channels, a rich conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators. With Gupshup, businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success.

