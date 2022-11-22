<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

What:

   

Guidewire First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

   

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time:

   

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

   

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

 

   

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

   

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13734587, Domestic

 

   

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13734587, International

Webcast:

   

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Contacts

Investor:

Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media:
Diana Stott

Guidewire

+1 (650) 781-9955

dstott@guidewire.com

