Home Business Wire Guidewire Software to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 30, 2021
Business Wire

Guidewire Software to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 30, 2021

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalystDay–Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Thursday, September 30, 2021 via live webcast. The event will feature updates by Guidewire executives on the company’s corporate and product strategy, customer momentum, and financials.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the “Webcasts and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com. A webcast replay will be accessible from the same location for approximately two weeks following the event.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Alex Hughes

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Diana Stott

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+1 (650) 356-4941

dstott@guidewire.com

Articoli correlati

Hexnode’s Annual Global User Conference HexCon21 Successfully Closes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hexnode announces new functionalities for remote management, User enrollment for iOS devices, support for Android TV, and a new...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG to Showcase Innovative Technologies at The 28th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Hexnode’s Annual Global User Conference HexCon21 Successfully Closes

Business Wire