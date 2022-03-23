Guidewire Opens New EMEA HQ in Ireland

U.S. company is actively hiring as it opens new Dublin office

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that it has opened its new EMEA headquarters 10 years after the company opened its first office in Dublin. Based in Blanchardstown, the new office building occupies 85,000ft² and is evidence of Guidewire’s continued commitment to Ireland and its customers across Europe. Adapting to the new world of work, Guidewire is offering employees fully remote and hyperflexible working practices. As well as providing employees with a state-of-the-art work environment, the office also includes an executive briefing centre for its customer and partner community across the region.





Since 2011, Guidewire’s Dublin base has grown to become the company’s largest employee community in Europe and outside of the USA, including a diverse range of 35+ nationalities. Guidewire anticipates scaling headcount by about 150 new recruits to around 600 staff over the next two to three years and is actively hiring across a range of positions, from entry-level graduate roles to business analysts, cloud operations, consulting managers, engineering, HR & Recruitment, project managers, specialist cloud transition roles, and technology consultants.

Since 2016 Guidewire Dublin has made the top 20 in the Great Place to Work, including 10th place in Ireland’s Best Workplaces 2021 for best large company.

“This is an exciting moment for Guidewire in Ireland as we open our new EMEA HQ, reflecting the enormous contribution of our team to the Guidewire corporate and customer community,” said Niall Lalor, Ireland country manager, Guidewire. “As the company has grown and evolved over the past 10 years in Ireland, I’m hugely proud that we have retained our strong sense of identity and close-knit culture throughout. We’ve still only scratched the surface and look forward to growing our talented team even more across the country, with Guidewire in Dublin well placed as a hub for innovation that supports our business both in EMEA and globally.”

The Irish operations include Customer & Cloud Operations, Delivery Services, and Product Development, with teams that have spearheaded Guidewire’s digital products, created specific local solutions for European customers, as well as managed the implementations and support of the company’s first cloud customers. The siting of the cloud team in Dublin also takes advantage of access to top new graduates from Ireland, the wider European Union, and beyond.

“Ireland has been central to Guidewire’s international growth over the past 10 years,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “It’s nothing new to say that the world has witnessed extraordinary changes over the past two years and the insurance industry is no exception. Guidewire continues to be an indispensable partner to our 450+ customers around the world. Guidewire aspires to design, build, and run a mission critical cloud service, and our team in Ireland is critical to making this a reality.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, said “I’m so pleased Guidewire has chosen Blanchardstown for its new EMEA headquarters. Guidewire is a leading player in the software industry and this expansion, which will create an additional 150 highly skilled jobs, demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to Ireland after 10 years. I wish the team every success with their expansion plans.”

Commenting on the news Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland, said “Today’s announcement demonstrates Guidewire’s continued confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce in Ireland to further support its evolution and to deliver on its strategic corporate goals. I wish the team continued success in their new office building and offer the company the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”

