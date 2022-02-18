Guidewire Announces Infosys as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Global digital services and consulting company will help P&C insurers enhance customer experience, accelerate time to market, and achieve operational excellence.

BENGALURU, India & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #Consulting—Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

With over four decades of experience in navigating enterprises in over 50 countries through their digital journey, Infosys has proven consulting and implementation expertise in Guidewire’s suite of products. Leveraging its deep P&C insurance experience and innovation platforms, Infosys accelerates implementation cycles and time to value. The company’s Guidewire practice provides cloud and system integration services for Guidewire InsuranceSuite products, factoring in the complexities of seamless syncing with other digital portals and third-party applications.

Infosys intends to continue the expansion of its Guidewire Center of Excellence, which includes insurance domain experts and Guidewire-certified professionals, through investment in training and certification.

“Infosys is thrilled to be a Guidewire partner and to work with the company to continue to deliver powerful end-to-end technology solutions in Guidewire Cloud to insurers that enhance the user experience and drive operational excellence. We recognize Guidewire’s ambitious roadmap for Guidewire Cloud Platform and the opportunities this will bring to insurers,” said Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys. “Our 40+ years of experience managing the systems and workings of global enterprises combined with our artificial intelligence-based automation and technology enables us to expertly guide our clients through their digital journey.”

“We are pleased to welcome Infosys as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Infosys is already providing P&C insurers with solutions and integrations to innovate around how they deploy new Guidewire insurance products, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

