Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Guidewire—CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The One Inc and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the rapid delivery of a frictionless payment experience for customers, adjusters, agents, and vendors.

As a PartnerConnect Solution Premier partner and a leading digital payments provider for the insurance industry, One Inc has more than 60 joint customers with Guidewire. The strategic partnership between Guidewire and One Inc now offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow customers an integrated payments solution that improves implementation speed and customer satisfaction. Guidewire and One Inc’s partnership combines their insurance industry expertise, enabling insurers to deliver an end-to-end optimized experience for all insurance payment use cases.

“Today’s insurance customers expect the enhanced digital speed, convenience, choice, and savings they experience in all other aspects of their life. As the insurance ecosystem becomes more complex and consumer-oriented, best-in-class partner solutions provide the agility insurers need to deliver innovation to policyholders,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, One Inc. “Throughout our partnership with Guidewire, we have been able to jointly deliver a modern digital experiences. Together, our expanded partnership will drive increased value that creates greater carrier competitiveness.”

Ranked as ‘Best-in-Class’ by Aite-Novarica, with over 230 insurer clients, and processing over $42 billion in annual payments, One Inc has the expertise, strength, and longevity in the insurance payments industry that carriers need. Their laser focus on insurance use cases and the most complex carrier payment challenges enables insurers to reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and increase policyholder retention.

“One Inc offers one of the industry’s most robust portfolios of digital payments options and crucial expertise in managing insurance-specific payment flows. Its solutions for both premium and claim payments enables insurers to provide a unified, efficient, and satisfying customer experience,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “We are pleased to enhance our partnership by offering an easily deployed, out-of-the-box One Inc integration for our InsuranceNow and InsuranceSuite cloud customers.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 160 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.357.5324



mcobb@guidewire.com