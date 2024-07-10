Guidepost Solutions Welcomes Former DEA Chief Operating Officer Jon DeLena as Senior Managing Director, Investigations

DeLena brings over three decades of government investigations leadership to Guidepost Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the hire of Jon DeLena as senior managing director, joining the Investigations practice group. DeLena will leverage his expertise in complex investigations, security, and risk and compliance management to support the firm’s growing client portfolio with a focus in the Boston and greater New England region.









“With Jon’s extensive DEA background and experience, his addition to the Investigations team will be an immense and immediate asset for our clients and instrumental in driving our company’s strategic initiatives,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “His impressive career and deep understanding of the complexities of federal law enforcement and security make him an invaluable addition to our team and expands our presence and ability to provide investigative and compliance services throughout the New England area.”

DeLena joins Guidepost with over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, investigations, and security. In his most recent role, he served as the chief operating officer at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), overseeing global business operations including a $3B budget and worldwide compliance division. DeLena utilized his in-depth experience in investigative leadership, security, and risk management to build a more robust and scalable infrastructure which included reimagining the compliance function to keep pace with an evolving organization. He also led the global Sensitive Investigations Units (SIU) program, which involved DEA collaboration with vetted teams of foreign law enforcement and intelligence personnel to conduct complex and delicate multi-national investigations. Additionally, DeLena planned and led high-risk probes into internal threats and sensitive employee issues.

During his tenure with the DEA, DeLena spearheaded initiatives that provided critical support and resources to families during the height of the fentanyl crisis, including the formation of the DEA Family Summits on Fentanyl and the Faces of Fentanyl memorial at the DEA headquarters.

DeLena has been recognized as a motivated leader, earning him numerous awards and commendations. He was awarded the Presidential Rank Award, granted by the President of the United States for “sustained extraordinary achievement.” Highly regarded in the communities he serves, DeLena was also named 2019 Community Leader of the Year in New Hampshire for his commitment to outreach, prevention, and education, especially youth empowerment.

