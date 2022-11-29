Guidepost Solutions Hires Samantha Kilpatrick to Lead New Faith-Based Organizations Practice Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the addition of Samantha Kilpatrick as senior managing director, leading the firm’s Faith-Based Organizations practice. Kilpatrick will provide faith-based organizations with independent and transparent counsel to help identify, address, and correct issues related to sexual, gender-based, and racial misconduct guided by trauma-informed principles within a faith-based context, as well as other compliance and investigative matters.





“ With Samantha’s extensive legal background and involvement in her own community faith-based organizations, she is well-positioned to lead our Faith-Based Organizations practice,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “ Guidepost Solutions is committed to working with faith-based communities and frameworks to conduct independent investigations and enhance compliance.”

Guidepost’s Faith-Based Organizations practice works with domestic and global religious institutions and parachurch organizations from all faiths and practices on a variety of cultural, compliance, and investigative matters. Organizations consistently call upon the firm in times of crisis as a resource to provide independent and transparent guidance and solutions through assessments, training, policy work, and investigations. Guidepost professionals are experts in assessing cultural and organizational risks and providing concrete steps to facilitate change.

Kilpatrick brings more than 25 years of experience in the legal field, where she has provided advisory services for faith-based institutions in the areas of abuse prevention, policy review, and institutional response, in addition to having represented survivors of abuse. She was a founding member and attorney of Kilpatrick Law Group. For more than 10 years, the private law practice offered advising and consulting services for survivors of sexual assault as they navigate the criminal justice system. In addition, Kilpatrick served as a prosecutor, where she handled matters of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. She has also worked as a consultant to Guidepost Solutions on faith-based matters.

“ I am excited to join Guidepost Solutions full-time, leading its new Faith-Based Organizations practice,” says Kilpatrick. “ Over the last year I have witnessed the team’s professionalism and commitment to excellence for the good of survivors and institutions, seeking truth and transparency.”

Kilpatrick holds a J.D. from the University of North Carolina and a Master of Arts in Christian Marriage, Family, and Individual Counseling from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. In addition, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Political Studies from Meredith College. She previously served on several faith-based non-profit boards and committees, most notably the Southern Baptist Convention Church Cares team, where she made contributions to the Caring Well curriculum.

