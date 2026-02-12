Guidepost Solutions Chairman Bart M. Schwartz Testifies Before House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Restoring Transparency and Accountability in Public Housing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bart M. Schwartz, chairman and co-founder of Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, testified on February 10, 2026, before the House Financial Services Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, presenting findings and recommendations from his five year tenure as the first term federal monitor for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

During the hearing titled “Building a Solid Foundation: Restoring Trust and Transparency in Public Housing Agencies,” Schwartz drew on his experience as the NYCHA monitor from February 2019 to February 2024. His testimony included recommendations for significant improvements in the operation of public housing that can create a compliant and ethical culture, provide means to achieving accountability, and support best practices in management. Schwartz also emphasized the importance of training and proper maintenance to enhance the lifetime of capital assets. Together, they serve to prevent fraud waste and abuse and can improve the condition of public housing.

“Proper administration of housing authorities must include common sense and best practices, many of which we identified and implemented during my time as the NYCHA Federal Monitor,” Schwartz testified. “All housing agencies must be held accountable for strict compliance with best business practices and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, and be vigilant in preventing waste, fraud, and abuse by crafting and applying appropriate controls.”

Schwartz highlighted several key milestones achieved during the monitorship by adhering to best practices:

Mold Prevention: Installation or repair of 6,200 roof fans and cleaning of 74,000 ventilation ducts reduced mold outbreaks by 50% in just three years.

Anti-Corruption: Investigative work led to the arrest and conviction of 70 NYCHA superintendents on bribery, fraud, and extortion charges, with all defendants convicted by November 2025.

Resident Engagement: Bi-monthly town halls, a toll-free hotline, and Community Advisory Committee meetings established direct communication channels.

Lead Paint Abatement: Increased lead remediation from 700 apartments annually to 400 apartments monthly in units housing children under six.

In his testimony, Schwartz outlined practical recommendations applicable to public housing agencies of all sizes, including implementing redundant reviews for purchasing and personnel decisions, deploying proactive compliance and investigations offices, maintaining transparency and keeping residents informed.

Schwartz’s appearance before Congress underscores Guidepost Solutions’ leadership in institutional reform and complex monitoring engagements. The firm’s work with NYCHA represents one of the most comprehensive public housing oversight initiatives in the nation’s history, demonstrating how independent monitoring can transform public institutions that face a broad array of challenges.

