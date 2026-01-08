Guidepost Growth Equity Raises $521 Million Oversubscribed Fourth Fund

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidepost Growth Equity (“Guidepost”), a leading growth equity firm, today announced the closing of Guidepost Growth Equity IV, L.P. (“Fund IV”). Fund IV exceeded its $500 million target and closed with $521 million in total commitments. Fund IV’s investment base comprises both new and existing limited partners, featuring a diverse mix of university endowments, foundations, insurance companies, pension funds, fund-of-funds and family offices.

“We are grateful for the strong support from both existing and new limited partners, which resulted in an oversubscribed Fund IV,” said Gene Nogi, Guidepost General Partner. “This outcome reflects continued confidence in our disciplined core growth equity approach and our team’s ability to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs to grow industry leading technology companies.”

Guidepost’s investment team includes over twenty professionals with deep software and tech-enabled services sector expertise led by general partners who have been working together for over a decade. The investment team is supported by Guidepost’s operating group and highly integrated Value Creation Group (“VCG”) who works directly with entrepreneurs to maximize Guidepost’s years of industry and functional experience, deep advisor network and strategic resources to accelerate growth while building for additional scale.

“Fund IV gives us the opportunity to form new partnerships with outstanding founders building category leading technology companies,” said Chris Cavanagh, Guidepost General Partner. “We are eager to continue working alongside ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams as long-term partners, to help them build equity value through sustainable, organic growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel and M2O Private Fund Advisors served as the exclusive placement agent.

About Guidepost Growth Equity

Guidepost Growth Equity makes core growth equity investments in enterprise-focused technology companies. Guidepost partners with entrepreneur-led companies utilizing technology to transform industries within the application and infrastructure software and technology-enabled and data services sectors. The Guidepost portfolio includes companies such as ActiveViam, ClassWallet, dscout, Intellum, Lucid, Mineral, OutSystems, and Tractive. The firm is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Guidepost’s portfolio, visit https://guidepostgrowth.com/.

