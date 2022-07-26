GuidePoint Security Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Cybersecurity solutions provider achieves compliance and privacy distinction from AWS

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that it has achieved the Compliance and Privacy distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency. This designation recognizes that GuidePoint Security has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of consulting services expertise in Compliance and Privacy to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the Compliance and Privacy distinction in the AWS Security Competency differentiates GuidePoint Security as an AWS Partner that provides specialized consulting services designed to help companies from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop, and deploy security into their AWS environments, increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“GuidePoint Security was an original AWS Security Competency launch partner and we are proud to be launch partner yet again for the updated AWS Security Competency program having achieved the Compliance and Privacy distinction,” said Anil Badruddin, Practice Director – AWS Cloud Security, GuidePoint Security. “Our team is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their security goals by combining our in-depth knowledge of technical solutions along with our deep expertise of the powerful security tools AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

GuidePoint Security’s distinction for Compliance and Privacy is based on the following attributes:

Specialized consulting service offerings including: cloud security assessments, cloud governance, solution design and implementation, and security automation

The ability to develop enterprise-wide security playbooks to help organizations mature their cybersecurity programs

Deep technical expertise for a wide range of third-party security solution providers and AWS native services to help customers identify, implement, and manage the right solutions for their environment and business

Expertise in helping customers ensure Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance on AWS (GuidePoint Security is certified as a PCI QSA)

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s AWS cloud security expertise and offerings go to https://www.guidepointsecurity.com/aws-cloud-security/.

About GuidePoint Security



GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

