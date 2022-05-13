GuideMe Solutions Welcomes New Director of Commercial Strategy and Alliances

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GuideMe Solutions, the world leading Digital Adoption and WalkMe focused consultancy, is proud to announce the addition of John Short to their team as Director of Commercial Strategy and Alliances.





John will lead GuideMe Solutions’ efforts to provide value for the company’s team members, partners and clients alike—all while ensuring that GuideMe Solutions remains the number one choice for anyone looking to revolutionize their digital adoption experience. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, this new role will see John Short focus on expanding GuideMe’s North American operations, developing strategic alliances, and growing GuideMe’s relationship with digital adoption pioneer and market leader WalkMe.

“I am excited to join GuideMe’s diverse and innovative team. I’m especially eager to broaden our Alliances and expand our enterprise Strategic Advisory and Managed Services” said Short. “There is a massive need for Digital Adoption strategic consulting from innovative enterprises who recognize the competitive advantage of effective adoption and adoption of innovations – we want to help them build and support that capability. GuideMe is uniquely positioned in the market with a proven methodology that delivers business value quickly by bridging the gap between users, customers and business leaders.”

Short has been at the forefront of the digital adoption industry for years, including his previous experience at WalkMe, where he worked as Senior Digital Adoption Consultant and was promoted to Partner Consultant with a proven track record of success in the areas of digital adoption. He also brings extensive experience developing and growing strategic alliances with other businesses and helping businesses navigate growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the GuideMe Solutions team,” said Managing Director Stephen Pech. “Digital Transformation programs rely on effective user adoption of new systems, and WalkMe’s Digital Adoption Platform drives that adoption. At the same time the way people learn has changed. The next step in application adoption is on-demand, time of need, in application support via a Digital Adoption Platform. We’re focused on driving digital transformations through digital adoption innovation with WalkMe. John’s deep WalkMe relationships, service offering innovation, and hands on digital adoption project execution makes him a significant strategic addition to the team”.

