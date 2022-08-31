GuideMe Solutions Goes Live with SharePoint on WalkMe’s Solutions Gallery

DALLAS & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GuideMe Solutions, a leading Digital Adoption and WalkMe focused consultancy, has added its SharePoint Onboarding Process and User Onboarding solution to the WalkMe Solutions Gallery, complementing their current S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions. GuideMe’s onboarding solutions are intended to shorten end-user onboarding time, simplify and standardize procedures, enhance decision-making via deeper insights, and boost productivity at all phases of the end-user onboarding process.

The WalkMe Solutions Gallery is a collection of pre-built digital adoption templates that can be downloaded into a customer’s WalkMe Editor with a single click. Organizations may decrease the time and resources necessary to set up WalkMe to handle common platform tasks while engaging users with effective content that targets objectives such as onboarding, support/training, retention, and conversion through the WalkMe Solutions Gallery.

“GuideMe believes in the vision of digital adoption pioneered by WalkMe, and our mission is to assist more companies in realizing that vision. We consider WalkMe’s Solutions Gallery as a significant step forward and anticipate it to be a valuable tool in realizing that objective,” stated Stephen Pech, Founder and Managing Director of GuideMe Solutions. “We are committed to being leaders in WalkMe best practices, and we are thrilled to be pioneers by presenting the first partner solutions to the WalkMe Solutions Gallery. Following the introduction of S4Hana, SuccessFactors, and SharePoint, we will continue to push for new solutions to guarantee that everyone uses WalkMe to generate greater outcomes for their organization.”

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform allows organizations to monitor, drive, and act to effectively accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. WalkMe’s code-free platform combines their patented technology to deliver insight to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business executives while boosting user experience, productivity, and efficiency for workers and customers. Their platform, in addition to walkthroughs and third-party integration options, may be tailored to meet the requirements of any company.

About GuideMe Solutions

GuideMe Solutions is the world’s leading digital adoption and WalkMe consultancy. GuideMe helps businesses achieve effective digital transformation and business improvement initiatives by focusing on end user digital adoption and onboarding. GuideMe supports clients globally from its offices in North America, Australia/New Zealand, South America, EMEA, SE Asia, and India.

Visit GuideMe Solutions’ website or email directly, if you’d like to improve your digital adoption journey.

