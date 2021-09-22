Guidehouse Insights Report Finds Smart Video Analytics Platforms Boost Smart City Capabilities, but Privacy Concerns Remain

While adoption is growing rapidly, cities and vendors need to address public perception and regulatory hurdles

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the key developments in municipal smart video analytics, providing company overviews for key technology developers as well as recommendations for stakeholders in the smart city video analytics market.

The video analytics market for municipal customers is at a critical stage. As a software-driven, cloud-computed solution, video analytics offers municipalities the ability to extend their data capabilities. However, according to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, cities and suppliers need to address a lack of trust in the way systems are used if they are to realize the full potential of the technology.

“This type of visual AI can easily track the number of objects it sees over a timeframe, alert first responders to potential threats, and help locate missing persons. The capabilities of these systems are also relatively simple to alter because most computations are performed in the cloud,” says Grant Samms, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Although there is considerable promise in the application of visual analytics, there are also cost and privacy challenges that the industry still needs to find ways of overcoming.”

To work toward overcoming the challenges, Guidehouse Insights recommends cities apply smart video analytics to help solve a wide range of city operational issues. Cities and vendors must address the privacy and data concerns associated with the technologies, and vendors should look to navigate the cultural difference on privacy across world regions.

The report, Trust Is Key to Realizing the Value of Smart City Video Analytics, discusses the key developments in municipal smart video analytics, including use cases in developing cities, regional trends, and the drivers and barriers for the video analytics market. This report provides key technology development company overviews as well as recommendations for stakeholders in the smart city video analytics market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

