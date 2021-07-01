Guidehouse Insights Report Finds Automated Vehicle Deployments for Passengers and Goods Delivery Are Expected to Near 14 Million by 2030

Development continues to expand into the goods delivery sector with fleets for food delivery, trucks for long-haul freight deliveries, and robotaxi services

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADV–A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the size of global and regional markets for light duty consumer and commercial vehicles with highly automated driving capabilities, providing global market forecasts through 2030.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the automated driving (AD) sector made slow but steady progress toward commercialization. While there are still no broad deployments of automated vehicles (AVs) anywhere in the world, the number of pilot programs has continued to grow. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, automated vehicle deployments for passengers and goods delivery are expected to near 14 million by 2030.

“Most of the pilot deployments of AVs were disrupted to varying degrees as a result of the 2020 pandemic; however, development work continued largely unabated with more emphasis on simulation,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Most AV companies made changes to processes and vehicles to ensure the health and safety of the operators testing the vehicles and any passengers riding in the vehicles.”

During the pandemic, several companies moved into the goods delivery sector. Some used fleets to make food deliveries while others expanded trucking development or launched public robotaxi pilots. However, continued consolidation of the market in the coming decade is expected as many startups that sprouted in recent years have not survived this period.

The report, Market Data: Automated Vehicles, provides projections of the size of global and regional markets for light duty consumer and commercial vehicles with highly automated driving capabilities. Baseline, conservative, and aggressive scenarios for market deployment are included, as well as market splits among consumer, robotaxi, and goods delivery vehicles through 2030. Baseline forecasts for partial AVs are also included. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

