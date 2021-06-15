Guidehouse Insights Anticipates Global Investment in Warehouse Management Systems Infrastructure for the E-Commerce Sector Will Exceed $10 Billion in 2030

Market barriers include financial considerations and data security issues, as well as IT and operations technology integration challenges

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines warehouse management systems (WMS) technology for e-commerce, providing global market forecasts through 2030. In addition to WMS, the report projects increased global investment in associated warehouse operations hardware, such as Wi-Fi 6 deployment, industry IoT (IIoT) hardware, and both fixed and mobile robotics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated explosive growth in e-commerce retail market share. A large ecosystem of warehouse refurbishment management software providers, new as a service companies, and logistics providers are expanding rapidly to meet demand. New and more efficient technologies are available to reduce energy intensity in this area, leading to operational and energy savings opportunities, and ultimately more sustainable e-commerce growth. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global investment in WMS infrastructure, including on-cloud and on-premise systems, in e-commerce is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2021 to $10.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

“Technologies used by decarbonizing solutions in e-commerce warehousing (DSEW) facilitate a new level of warehouse operational efficiency and energy load control,” says Daniel Talero, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “This level of efficiency and control is especially valuable in a context where operators need capacity to manage crisis-level demand scenarios for key stock keeping units (SKUs), as was the case in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Market barriers to growth include financial considerations and data security issues, as well as IT and operations technology integration challenges. Despite the outsized market presence of Amazon, e-commerce is a highly fragmented market, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. There is a large degree of variation in size, regional, and product focus, and in technological sophistication. Many local players do not have strong sustainability targets and may not have the capital for large structural investments in DSEW technologies.

The report, Decarbonized Solutions in e-Commerce Warehousing, provides participants in industrial verticals an overview of WMS technology applied to e-commerce and its newest hardware, software, and related services applications. The report offers an understanding of important market and technology developments and how they affect decarbonization and market participants. All major global regions are included, and market forecasts for the technologies covered extend through 2030. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Decarbonized Solutions in e-Commerce Warehousing, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Contacts

Lindsay Funicello-Paul



+1.781.270.8456



lindsay.funicello.paul@guidehouse.com