GUIDEcx Partners with Domo to Enhance Data Access and AI Capabilities for Customers

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GUIDEcx, the leader in customer onboarding software, has partnered with Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) to help customers get timely access to analytics and AI capabilities. Together the team developed embedded analytics solutions that not only improved efficiency but reduced costs for customers.





As a leading software for customer onboarding and implementation, GUIDEcx’s customers expect quick and accurate data-driven insights about the onboarding experience. Reports from its former embedded analytics vendor were not as fast and interactive as GUIDEcx customers needed, so the company turned to Domo’s new Report Builder offering. Customers are now much more engaged with quick and intuitive data experiences. Additionally, GUIDEcx customers can easily access Domo’s library of more than 1,000 data connectors to pull in data from their CRMs, ERPs and more, allowing them to blend data in ways that had never been possible.

GUIDEcx was delighted to see increased user engagement on its platform, but as its customers gained access to real-time data, it spurred new questions and ideas, with many customers asking for self-serve analytics to scale and enhance their experience. GUIDEcx worked with Domo to create a unique pricing model for the partnership that would be more cost-effective than other analytics solutions in the market and still provide customers with editable and interactive dashboards with full self-service capabilities.

“The power and flexibility that GUIDEcx and Domo give customers allows users to access data 10x faster than they could previously,” said Chris Haleua, VP of Product at GUIDEcx. “Prospects see the value of combining the two platforms to now access customer onboarding data alongside data from other formerly siloed software in the organization. With Domo connectors, our platform now has a reach and a relevance that is attracting new users across our customer base.”

GUIDEcx leverages Domo.AI capabilities to supercharge access to insights through Domo’s AI chat, AI dashboard creation and more. No coding or technical skills are required and customers can use natural language to ask the platform questions of its data. GUIDEcx is now seeing more leaders logging into the system, not just for customer onboarding tasks but to view analytics, create reports and analyze business decisions.

“Close partnerships like those we have with GUIDEcx are creating new ways for the Domo platform to delight and inspire decision makers and frontline workers,” said RJ Tracy, senior vice president of partners, strategic development and channel at Domo. “The GUIDEcx team have been outstanding collaborators and we keep coming up with new ways to use our platforms to better serve customers. It’s inspiring other partners of ours to extend the value of the platform in their industries as well.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like GUIDEcx are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit: www.domo.com/partners

About GUIDEcx

GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GUIDEcx helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GUIDEcx.com.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com