Guerrilla RF, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (the “Company”), a semiconductor company focused on high performance MMICs for the wireless and infrastructure market, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-261860) effective. The Registration Statement relates to the offering and resale by the Company’s stockholders (referred to in the Registration Statement as the “selling stockholders”) of up to 33,553,772 shares of the Company’s common stock.





Ryan Pratt, the Company’s founder and CEO commented, “Registering the Company’s shares for resale by our stockholders represents another critical step towards our goal of listing Guerrilla RF’s shares on the OTC-QB marketplace, and in time creating an active trading market for the Company’s stock.”

About Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF provides high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com/s1 or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

