Home Business Wire Guerrilla RF, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement
Business Wire

Guerrilla RF, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement

di Business Wire

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (the “Company”), a semiconductor company focused on high performance MMICs for the wireless and infrastructure market, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-261860) effective. The Registration Statement relates to the offering and resale by the Company’s stockholders (referred to in the Registration Statement as the “selling stockholders”) of up to 33,553,772 shares of the Company’s common stock.


Ryan Pratt, the Company’s founder and CEO commented, “Registering the Company’s shares for resale by our stockholders represents another critical step towards our goal of listing Guerrilla RF’s shares on the OTC-QB marketplace, and in time creating an active trading market for the Company’s stock.”

About Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF provides high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com/s1 or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Sam Funchess, VP of Investor Relations

sfunchess@guerrilla-rf.com
+1 336 510 7840

Articoli correlati

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

MD7 to Bring Insight to Mobile World Congress Tower & Fibre Roundtable Live in Barcelona March 2

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wireless infrastructure consultancy to present with the first MWC panel on infrastructure addressing “Planning for the 5G Connected Era” ALLEN,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services...

Business Wire