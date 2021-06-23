Home Business Wire GUC and Omni Design Tape Out 16nm LiDAR SoC
Business Wire

GUC and Omni Design Tape Out 16nm LiDAR SoC

di Business Wire

Collaboration to enable SoCs in multiple markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADC–Global Unichip Corporation (GUC), the advanced ASIC leader, and Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced the successful tape out of a 16nm LiDAR SoC by GUC incorporating Omni Design’s multi-Giga sample Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC) and other signal chain IP cores.

Integrating high performance analog IP cores into increasingly complex SoCs is essential for applications such as LiDAR, radar, networking and 5G especially in advanced process nodes. It requires seamless collaboration between the ASIC team and the IP provider to deliver the functionality and cutting-edge performance required in the SoC. Engineers from Omni Design and GUC worked in close collaboration to achieve this tape out.

“Omni Design is delivering high-performance data converters in advanced process nodes to enable the next generation of products in automotive, 5G, networking and AI markets,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are impressed with the GUC team and their ability to integrate mixed-signal IP into a complex SoC and look forward to working with them on other projects in support of our customers.”

“GUC focuses on the design of highly complex SoCs and managing their production for customers developing products in advanced process nodes,” said Chiang Fu, senior vice president at GUC. “The data converter IP from Omni Design was key to this SoC and they delivered it with quality to enable us to tape out the SoC precisely on schedule.”

About GUC

Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) is the advanced ASIC leader, who provides the semiconductor industry with leading IC implementation and SoC manufacturing services, using advanced process and packaging technology. Based in Hsin-chu Taiwan, GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, visit https://www.guc-asic.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

Contacts

Omni Design

Pankaj Mayor

pr@omnidesigntech.com
408-727-6377

