Guardsquare Acquires Verimatrix XTD, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Mobile App Security

Acquisition Brings Complementary Capabilities Together to Further Enhance the Guardsquare Mobile Security Platform

BOSTON & LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#API--Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Extended Threat Defense (XTD) technology and assets from Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), further advancing its mobile app security platform for mobile developers and enterprises worldwide. The deal marks a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest level of mobile application security without compromise.

Verimatrix’s XTD technology predicts, detects, and responds to threats before mobile apps are exploited. Guardsquare’s acquisition of XTD reinforces its commitment to delivering the most comprehensive mobile application security. This approach reflects the growing urgency organizations face in securing mobile applications. According to Verizon, 85% of organizations are experiencing a surge in mobile attacks, and 43% cite mobile app threats as the top contributor to breaches.

“The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for mobile security, and it aligns with our ongoing M&A strategy to further enhance our platform and increase our customer reach,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “The integration of XTD complements Guardsquare’s mobile app security platform, reinforcing our end-to-end approach, which includes automated testing, multi-layered protection, real-time threat monitoring, and API security.”

The acquisition also strengthens Guardsquare’s global presence, enabling the company to meet customers where they are while further diversifying its reach across key industries such as financial services and healthcare. Furthermore, the move adds a new wave of dedicated engineers and security personnel from the XTD team, whose expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the evolution of the Guardsquare platform.

Guardsquare is committed to ensuring seamless continuity for existing XTD customers, with no disruption to current services, support, or product operations. Customers will continue to receive the same high standard of support they expect today as XTD technology becomes part of the Guardsquare platform. The company will also continue to work closely with the existing XTD partner ecosystem, as partners continue to sell and support customers as they do today.

For more information on the XTD technology, visit www.protectmyapp.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection, with ease. Guardsquare integrates seamlessly across the full development cycle, from mobile app security testing and code hardening to real-time threat detection and API security. Guardsquare provides enhanced mobile application security across the entire development process. More than 975 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at Guardsquare.com and on LinkedIn.

